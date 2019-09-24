There are two sides to every story, including those posted to Yelp and the like. And for those disputes, court is now in session.

The Post and Courier Food section weekly features a complaint that first surfaced online, along with testimonies from the patron and restaurateur.

You, the readers, are the jury. Join us in our Facebook group to weigh in on whether the customer is indeed right, or if the case should be resolved in the restaurant’s favor. Let’s enter the courtroom.

THE PLAINTIFF

Michelle lives in Wichita, Kan., but was in town for her husband’s birthday. She didn’t return messages from The Post and Courier.

THE DEFENDANT

Danny Porter in 2013 opened The Lowdown Oven and Bar on the site of a former Andolini’s on Folly Road. Lowdown hung on to the previous tenant’s pizza ovens, and serves egg-and-bacon pies for brunch.

THE CLAIM

According to Michelle, when she told a server that she and seven other people were at the restaurant to celebrate her husband’s birthday, the server showed no interest in the special occasion. “It's not like she was busy,” a perplexed Michelle reported. “(She) never wished my husband happy birthday; never asked if we wanted dessert.”

Michelle deemed their experience “ruined.”

THE DEFENSE

Asked about the incident, Porter immediately pleaded guilty.

“We really did just miss on that table,” he says. “Although a formal birthday policy is not in place, we do like to take them something special, or at the very least offer a genuine ‘Happy Birthday.’ The server that night was new and got a bit frazzled, and we missed this.”

THE VERDICT

Since Porter has already confessed, the question this time around is the seriousness of the crime: Are restaurants obliged to acknowledge birthdays? Do the rules of hospitality require them to offer up a slice of cake? Or is a heartfelt greeting sufficient? Join the discussion at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.