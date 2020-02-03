There are two sides to every story, including those posted to Yelp and the like. And for those disputes, court is now in session.

The Post and Courier Food section weekly features a complaint that first surfaced online, along with testimonies from the patron and restaurateur.

You, the readers, are the jury. Join us in our Facebook group to weigh in on whether the customer is indeed right, or if the case should be resolved in the restaurant’s favor. Let’s enter the courtroom.

THE PLAINTIFF

A resident of Lexington, Ky., “Not A N.” has posted on Yelp just two times. She was once unhappy with how her hometown Walmart Supercenter handled a pick-up order. On another occasion, she dined on broiled seafood in Charleston.

THE DEFENDANT

Perhaps best known locally for its magnetic effect on tourists, Hyman’s Seafood opened on Meeting Street in 1986.

Prior to Eli and Aaron Hyman creating Hyman’s, along with the adjacent Aaron’s Deli, the multistory building for nearly a century housed the family’s dry goods business. The restaurant has maintained a four-star rating on Yelp over the course of more than 1,800 reviews, with guests praising the fried flounder, hush puppies and service.

THE CLAIM

Like many Hyman’s patrons, Not A N. had kind words for the restaurant’s service. But she was taken aback by her server handing her husband a promotional postcard with the headline “Word (sic) Women Use.”

The card featured ostensibly humorous explications of seven common phrases, such as “five minutes,” which is defined as, “If she is getting dressed, this is half an hour. Five minutes is only five minutes if you have just been given five more minutes to watch the game before helping around the house.”

Other terms on the card include “That’s Okay” (“she wants to think long and hard before deciding how and when you will pay for your mistake”), “Fine” (“the word women use to end an argument when they are right and you need to shut up”) and “Thanks” (“A woman is thanking you. Do not question it or faint.”)

It concludes, "Give this to the men you know to warn them about future arguments they can avoid ... and give it to your women friends to give them a good laugh."

Calling the card “sexist and stereotypical,” Not A N. wrote, “I felt like I'd gone back many decades. I won't be back.”

THE DEFENSE

Through a publicist, Eli Hyman declined to answer The Post and Courier’s questions about the card, including why the restaurant distributes it. But he replied directly to Not A N. on Yelp, writing, “I meant no disrespect with the card and it’s meant to make you laugh.”

According to Hyman, “98 percent of our guests LOVE them.”

THE VERDICT

Who’s right in this situation? Does light misogyny qualify as acceptable dining room comedy? Or should a seafood restaurant refrain from circulating gender-based jokes? Join the discussion at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.