There are two sides to every story, including those posted to Yelp and the like. And for those disputes, court is now in session.

The Post and Courier Food section weekly features a complaint that first surfaced online, along with testimonies from the patron and restaurateur.

You, the readers, are the jury.

THE PLAINTIFF

Melissa C. lives in Florida, but occasionally swings through the Lowcountry. She didn’t return a message from The Post and Courier, but her Yelp reviews suggest she’s partial to places that accommodate both children and gluten-free diets. MOD Pizza, which has two remaining locations in the Charleston area, is a favorite.

THE DEFENDANT

Four generations of women opened Sunflower Café in West Ashley in 2005. Jenny Hooker owns the restaurant; her daughter, Jenn Adams, serves as executive chef. The restaurant is best known for its sandwiches and Benedicts, both of which are traditionally served on bread (which will become relevant in a moment).

THE CLAIM

According to her four-star review of Sunflower Café, Melissa liked nearly everything about her meal there, including the portion size, cost and service. But she knocked off a star because “gluten-free options were scarce,” although she was able to finagle an off-menu slice of gluten-free bread to accompany her omelet.

THE DEFENSE

“Well, the restaurant we have here, we kind of serve really rich Southern foods,” Adams says. “And now that people aren’t looking for that, we’re trying to stick with what our old-school people want while adapting to change.”

Ergo, the gluten-free loaf in the pantry. But Adams is hesitant to stock items that take up valuable storage space or are apt to go bad before customers work their way through Sunflower’s supply.

Adams feels like there are plenty of gluten-free options on the breakfast menu, even if they’re not explicitly marked as such. Melissa C., for example, ordered grits. Still, the restaurant recently added a side of sliced tomatoes in deference to longtime customers who were diagnosed with celiac disease. Regulars, Adams says, ultimately dictate what Sunflower serves.

“We try to put the people who’ve supported us for 14 years first,” she says. “I’m not going to take away from what they want to jump on to the latest trend.”

THE VERDICT

Who’s right in this situation? With millions of Americans adhering to gluten-free diets, is it a sign of hospitality to carry a certain number of items cleared for their consumption? Or is Sunflower Café right to “stick with what … old-school people want?" Join the discussion at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.