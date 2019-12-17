There are two sides to every story, including those posted to Yelp and the like. And for those disputes, court is now in session.

The Post and Courier Food section weekly features a complaint that first surfaced online, along with testimonies from the patron and restaurateur.

You, the readers, are the jury. Join us in our Facebook group to weigh in on whether the customer is indeed right, or if the case should be resolved in the restaurant’s favor. Let’s enter the courtroom.

THE PLAINTIFF

Although Gigirie123 lives outside of Cleveland, she appears to take at least one big vacation every year. In 2017, she traveled to the Great Smoky Mountains. In 2018, she went to New York City, where she ate at Keens Steakhouse and saw the Statue of Liberty. And, in 2019, she came to Charleston.

THE DEFENDANT

Virginia’s on King is the Southern entry in Holy City Hospitality’s downtown Charleston portfolio. The restaurant group also owns Coast and Rue de Jean, among other venues. At Virginia’s on King, the daily menu features deviled eggs, pimento cheese, boiled peanuts, fried chicken and collard greens.

THE CLAIM

The title of Gigirie123’s TripAdvisor write-up gets right to the bone she wants to pick with Virginia’s. “Ham was so salty,” the one-star review warns.

According to Gigirie123, she ordered country ham for breakfast. But “being from the North, I didn't realize that country ham was so salty that it was not edible,” she reports. Even though she alerted a server that the salt-cured ham was salty, the country ham remained on her bill. “You would think she would remove it,” wrote Gigirie123.

THE DEFENSE

Helping guests understand a menu without coming across as condescending is a delicate maneuver, Holy City Hospitality spokeswoman Kinsey Rogers says.

“We don’t have a spiel” about Southern food, Rogers explains, because “we don’t assume all tourists don’t know.”

Still, servers at Virginia’s field their share of questions about she-crab soup (traditionally made with eggs harvested from sallys, or female crabs) and sawmill gravy (possibly named for the workers who favored it, the classic Southern sauce is enriched with meat drippings.)

In the case of country ham, Rogers says, “If someone’s like, ‘What is country ham?’ the server will say it’s salt cured. But in terms of greeting a table, they don’t say, ‘Our country ham is really salty.’ It could be off-putting.”

Rogers allows that if a guest hasn’t previously encountered the adjectives “country” and “city” in conjunction with ham, he or she might mistake “country” for a cutesy descriptor and assume something akin to Honey Baked Ham was on its way to the table.

According to Rogers, nobody at Virginia’s recalls a guest expressing concerns about her breakfast meat’s sodium content, which is typically about 1070 milligrams per country ham slice, or nearly half of the daily sodium limit suggested by the American Heart Association. “We would have loved to have done something,” she says.

THE VERDICT

Who's right in this situation? Should a restaurant define the regional terms on its menu for visiting guests? Or are guests obligated to familiarize themselves with a restaurant's featured cuisine?