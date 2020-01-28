There are two sides to every story, including those posted to Yelp and the like. And for those disputes, court is now in session.

The Post and Courier Food section weekly features a complaint that first surfaced online, along with testimonies from the patron and restaurateur.

You, the readers, are the jury. Join us in our Facebook group to weigh in on whether the customer is indeed right, or if the case should be resolved in the restaurant’s favor. Let’s enter the courtroom.

THE PLAINTIFF

A resident of Atlanta, Nikki T. is a cat owner who makes costumes for a small theater company. She likes tacos and sweet potato tots.

THE DEFENDANT

Bourbon N' Bubbles in late 2018 opened on the ground floor of the Hyatt Place Charleston development, touting its titular whiskey and Champagne selection, as well as its private liquor lockers. New Year’s Eve is a big holiday for the luxe lounge, which planned to see in 2020 with a live ball drop, accompanied by party favors and an open bar. VIP tables for the event were priced at $1,000 apiece.

THE CLAIM

Nikki T. wasn’t crazy about her cocktail, but it wasn’t a boulevardier that drove her out Bourbon N' Bubbles' door.

According to her Yelp review, the volume of the music was unbearable. “(We) legitimately left this venue because we couldn't carry on a conversation due to noise,” she wrote, echoing a Yelp review left a few months earlier by fellow Yelper Deb S.

“The speakers were extremely loud and we complained several times,” she reported, adding that nobody else was in the bar at the time. “We could have heard the singer with no microphone, and mentioned that to our waitress. We told her that if they couldn't fix the sound we would not be staying for dinner.”

Like Nikki T., Deb S. left.

THE DEFENDANT

“Setting the right music level is a very important and delicate combination of lighting, occupancy, crowd volume and time of night,” says Zach Dennis, operations director for Republic Management Group, the restaurant group to which Bourbon & Bubbles belongs.

Despite all of those factors to take into account, Dennis says the basic formula for determining how loudly to play music comes down to the hour. “As dinner service finishes up, the lights go down and the volume goes up. In a perfect world, every guest will progress with the same feel and volume preference at the exact same time.”

Alas, the world is not perfect, and as Dennis says, “Sadly, it seems Ms. T was at a different stage of the evening and was looking for a quiet conversation with her companion. Each hard-fought sentence made her more angry until her entire experience was ruined.”

In retrospect, he adds, the bar should have paid for her boulevardier and sent her off with suggestions for bars where she could converse in peace. But he doesn’t feel it’s necessarily inappropriate to blare music at a nightspot.

THE VERDICT

Who’s right in this situation? Is a restaurant obliged to honor its customers’ volume preferences? Or is it up to the customer to find a restaurant or bar with an ambiance that matches his or her mood? Join the discussion at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.