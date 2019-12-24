There are two sides to every story, including those posted to Yelp and the like. And for those disputes, court is now in session.

The Post and Courier Food section weekly features a complaint that first surfaced online, along with testimonies from the patron and restaurateur.

You, the readers, are the jury.

THE PLAINTIFF

Despite a TripAdvisor avatar that depicts a skier or a snowboarder (the person in the picture is very small), TravelN-Flix identifies as an angler. Apparently, the Charlestonian was very pleased with a deep-sea fishing outfitter in Cabo San Lucas.

THE DEFENDANT

Stella’s Charleston, the offshoot of a popular Greek restaurant in Richmond, Va., in 2017 opened at the corner of St. Philip and Warren streets. Co-owner Steven Niketas briefly ran The Westendorff in the same space before swapping out small plates for “the freshest ingredients and Mediterranean fare.”

THE CLAIM

TravelN-Flix’s appetizer course went swimmingly. But when the entrée arrived, the fish “was definitely not as promised.”

“When I asked about the fresh catch of the day, (I) was told the fish was black seabass, a fairly plentiful and sustainable local fish,” TravelN-Flix wrote. Yet the fish on the plate “appeared to be possibly a ladyfish,” a slender fish known for its low meat-to-bone ratio.

TravelN-Flix asked a server if the kitchen had made a mistake. No mistake, the server said: The fish was a European seabass.

“Not exactly sure how a fish caught in Europe is considered a fresh catch in Charleston,” TravelN-Flix wrote.

THE DEFENSE

According to Niketas, the mix-up in this instance occurred before the order was even placed. While many nearby restaurants offer a “fresh catch of the day,” Stella’s doesn’t have such a menu item.

Stella’s does offer a “grilled psari,” described on the menu as the “whole fish of the day.” Yet on almost every day, the fish is branzino. Stella’s buys six to 12 branzini each day from Lowcountry Shellfish or Crosby’s Seafood, both of which are locally based distributors, Niketas points out.

“The only exception to this is that, occasionally, we have an opportunity to buy some beautiful local vermilion or yellowtail snapper, which are amazing when cooked over the charcoal,” he adds. “We are always excited to offer those fish as an alternative when we have the chance.”

Branzino is also known as Mediterranean seabass, and Niketas suspects that’s how the fish was described to TravelN-Flix. The server meant the seabass was caught in European waters, but Niketas thinks TravelN-Flix interpreted “Mediterranean seabass” as “local black seabass prepared in a Mediterranean style.”

THE VERDICT

Who’s right in this situation? Should a restaurant specify precisely where its whole fish was caught? Or is it up to guests to determine what a restaurant means by the phrase “fish of the day”? Join the discussion at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.