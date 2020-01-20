There are two sides to every story, including those posted to Yelp and the like. And for those disputes, court is now in session.

The Post and Courier Food section weekly features a complaint that first surfaced online, along with testimonies from the patron and restaurateur.

You, the readers, are the jury. Join us in our Facebook group to weigh in on whether the customer is indeed right, or if the case should be resolved in the restaurant’s favor. Let’s enter the courtroom.

THE PLAINTIFF

A Walterboro man by the handle of “Walt Steffen,” who did not return a message from The Post and Courier, was so upset by his experience at Rutledge Cab Co. that he signed up for TripAdvisor just so he could register his displeasure. All we know about this customer is what he shared in his review. He’d once before dined at Rutledge Cab Co., and recently returned with his father and stepmother, who identify as regulars.

THE DEFENDANT

Rutledge Cab Co. has cracked the top 100 of 639 Charleston restaurants rated on TripAdvisor. Rutledge Cab patrons, many of whom were drawn by Bill Murray’s stake in the place, have praised the fish tacos and chicken fingers. The North Central restaurant opened in 2013, long preceding many of the restaurants now established in that section of the peninsula.

THE CLAIM

Walt Steffen’s stepmother ordered a burger and asked for an extra plate. Her plan was to share her sandwich and fries with her husband, who is living with dementia.

“We set off a fire storm,” Walt Steffen reported.

According to Steffen, his party was told that another plate would cost them $7, although Steffen’s father was welcome to eat fries off his wife’s plate without penalty. “All this uproar when (we) spent over $70,” Steffen protested.

THE DEFENSE

“This particular situation is interesting,” Rutledge Cab Co. general manager Chris Johnson said when reached by phone, explaining that the server’s response pivoted on a crucial detail omitted from the online account: The extra plate was requested on Burger Monday.

As fans of Rutledge Cab Co. know, the restaurant knocks $6 off the price of its standard $12 burger plate. Until very recently, the burger sold for $5 on Mondays, or less than half price. Still, Johnson says, it wasn’t unusual for two people to “split a $5 burger, take up table space and then not tip, or tip $1.”

Johnson last January instituted the extra plate charge because he couldn’t stand to see his tipped minimum wage workers collecting so little cash from a table that would typically yield at least five times as much. “We have a lot of 20-23 years olds dealing with stressors and they need every bit of money they can get,” he says.

Still, Johnson allows that there was some miscommunication involving this guest, whose appetite was significantly diminished by his medical condition.

“Like I said, it’s a firm policy, but we are a yes-taurant,” he says. That means employees are instructed to take extenuating circumstances into account when assessing the fee. “If someone comes in with a colostomy bag,” for example, the manager is empowered to put a plate on the table for free.

In Johnson’s view, “the responsibility falls on the guest not to take advantage of the restaurant and a deal that they’re providing.” He stands by the Monday extra plate fee.

THE VERDICT

Who’s right in this situation? Is it fair for a restaurant to dictate that customers have to pay for the privilege of sharing? Or is it up to a restaurant patron to divvy up his or her dish as desired? Join the discussion at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.