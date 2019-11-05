There are two sides to every story, including those posted to Yelp and the like. And for those disputes, court is now in session.

The Post and Courier Food section weekly features a complaint that first surfaced online, along with testimonies from the patron and restaurateur.

You, the readers, are the jury. Join us in our Facebook group to weigh in on whether the customer is indeed right, or if the case should be resolved in the restaurant’s favor. Let’s enter the courtroom.

THE PLAINTIFF

Jacob A. has knocked off stars here and there for menus with out-of-order pages and truffle fries served with an inadequate amount of ketchup, but the Alexandria, Va.-based Yelper had never left a one-star review before his visit to Charleston this summer.

His write-ups suggest he doesn’t have much patience for poppycock: He took one restaurant to task for incorrectly labeling its sauced shrimp as “jerk shrimp,” and noted at another restaurant that “Sleeveless bros (were) convincing each other to drink sake because ‘It's good for your bones.’ This isn't really relevant to my review, but it was too good to leave out.”

THE DEFENDANT

Mama Chef Cuban Café last year opened a kiosk in the B Terminal of Charleston International Airport.

Owners Victoria Rehberg and Carlos Munoz previously operated the Mama Chef food truck, serving sandwiches similar to those that Munoz sold back when he lived in Orlando, Fla., including a Cuban and tripleta. The couple launched the truck in 2014 after Rehberg was forced out of her Hudson News job by airport construction; Munoz kept his job as a Southwest Airlines ramp agent.

THE CLAIM

As a native of Miami, Jacob A. reports he’ll “always jump at the opportunity to have a delicious Cuban coffee,” so was pleased to find it name-checked in the beverage section of Mama Chef’s menu board, alongside water and a non-alcoholic pina colada.

He first started to worry when the clerk asked if he wanted a 10-ounce or 16-ounce serving.

“Then she asked if I wanted cream or sugar,” he wrote. “This is not Cuban coffee.” (Ana Sofia Pelaez, author of The Cuban Table: A Celebration of Food, Flavors and History, defines a Cuban coffee, or cafecito, as an ounce or so of dark roast espresso “topped with a thick layer of caramel-colored foam called the espumita.” Adding steamed whole milk produces a cortadito; more steamed milk makes it a café con leche.)

THE DEFENSE

In response to a message sent to Mama Chef’s Facebook account, a representative didn’t outright deny Jacob A.’s account, but wouldn’t exactly confirm it either.

“If you want to know what the business is about, then come try us for yourself,” the Mama Chef spokesperson said. “A guy who was having a bad day didn’t read my menu and see what we offer.” (Mama Chef’s menu, pictured online, lists Cuban coffee in two sizes.)

THE VERDICT

Who’s right in this situation? Does a restaurant have to observe certain naming conventions when serving traditional foods? Or is the definition of Cuban coffee and other recognizable items more expansive than some diners allow? Join the discussion at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.