In the world of online review sites, the customer is always right.

Yelpers, and their brethren on TripAdvisor and similar forums, are forever getting a raw deal at restaurants: They find soap streaks on their water glasses; spiders in the bathroom and sticky spots on the table. Their pasta’s boiled for too long, and their burgers aren’t grilled for long enough.

But there are two sides to every story, including those posted to Yelp and the like. And for those disputes, court is now in session: The Post and Courier Food section will weekly feature a complaint that first surfaced online, along with testimonies from the patron and restaurateur.

You, the readers, are the jury. Join us in our Facebook group to weigh in on whether the customer is indeed right, or if the case should be resolved in the restaurant’s favor. Let’s enter the courtroom.

The plaintiff

Carolyn Fielding lives in New York. A self-described “sandwich snob,” she’s partial to an Italian deli near her house.

The defendant

Boxcar Betty’s is a Charleston-based fried chicken sandwich chain with locations in West Ashley, Summerville, Mount Pleasant and Chicago. It opened its first store in 2014.

The claim

Fielding was generally impressed by the sandwich she ate on a recent visit to Boxcar Betty’s. “The chicken itself was really good,” she says.

But she was bothered by the shredded lettuce atop the patty.

“I don’t like lettuce shredded at all,” Fielding said in an interview. “I put lettuce on my sandwich for crunch. I find that when lettuce is shaved and shredded, it wilts quickly and doesn’t do anything to enhance the sandwich: You can’t retain the integrity of lettuce if you shave it.”

Beyond the textural issues, Fielding says she finds that “as soon as you bite into a sandwich with shredded lettuce, it falls out. It’s just a bad idea.”

The defense

The owners of Boxcar Betty’s counter they choose to shred their lettuce in order to avoid the very situation that Fielding is describing.

“We like the texture better as it provide(s) a slight crunch,” Ian MacBryde and Roth Scott say in a statement supplied by the company’s publicist. “Bibb lettuce also slides around with sauces on a sandwich and can pull out.”

Bibb is available by request, but the owners prefer to reserve it for salads, in part because, “we got several complaints that the Bibb would wilt from the heat of the chicken before customers got to eat it.”

Finally, they point out that Bibb has had a few challenging growing seasons, resulting in higher prices for the lettuce they'd use in full leaf form. Customers would have to eat the added cost.

The verdict

Who’s right in this situation? Is Boxcar Betty’s creating a better sandwich experience by shredding its lettuce? Or, in Fielding’s words, should the chain “just bang the heart out and pull a leaf or two at a time?” Join the discussion at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.