What kind of farmers market do you fancy?
Whether you prefer a Thursday night outing or a Sunday brunch-style market, or whichever one is closest to home, there's an option fit for you.
As the season gets into full swing, here's a guide to area farmers markets.
Johns Island Farmers Market
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
What stands out: If you go to this farmers market, then you'll likely hear about its Truth and Transparency mission, which guarantees that all produce, products, foods and crafts sold there are honest about how and where they are grown or made. This year-round market hosts multiple food trucks, presents live music and includes a kids play area, plus ample parking. For more info, go to johnsislandfarmersmarket.com.
Charleston Farmers Market
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, starting April 13 through Nov. 30
Where: Marion Square
What stands out: The Lowcountry's largest and longest-running farmers market — featuring more than 100 vendors — is coming back to downtown Charleston on April 13. New vendors include Armore Sausage Company, Annie O Love Granola, Carya Pecan Milk, Charleston Hemp Company, Reverend Cornbread Company and Tami Boyce Designs. On opening day, the nonprofit Lowcountry Local First will host its annual Plow-to-Chow event with live music from Red Cedar Review. Its sister market in West Ashley starts on April 24. For more info, go to charlestonfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
What stands out: Consider this market Sunday brunch on-the-go. The year-round Sunday Brunch Farmers Market, held at the Charleston Pour House on James Island, offers rows of food, arts and craft vendors, live music and, like any proper brunch, bloody Marys. You can usually catch the Low Country Street Grocery, a mobile farmers market, too. For more info, go to sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com.
The Post and Courier Farmers Market
Where: The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays
What stands out: Check out this weekly farmers market in The Post and Courier's visitors parking lot. It features more than 40 vendors, from Krystynas Authentic Polish Food to Holly Rolly Charleston, the frozen rolled cream dessert food truck. For more info, go to postandcourierfarmersmarket.com.
North Charleston Farmers Market
Where: Felix C Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, starting May 9 and running through Oct. 31
What stands out: This seasonal farmers market offers locally grown produce, art and craft vendors, food trucks, kids activities and, starting at 5 p.m., live music. For more info, go to northcharleston.org.
Summerville Farmers Market
Where: 200 S. Main St., Summerville
When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, starting April 13 and running through Nov. 23
What stands out: When the Summerville Farmers Market kicks off, there will be a dozen new vendors added to its permanent lineup, including Rolled Quesadillas, The Belgian Waffle Cart and Trolly Dolly Treats. For more info, go to summervillesc.gov/farmersmarket.
Mount Pleasant Farmers Market
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through September
Where: Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
What stands out: This market kicked off Tuesday. It offers fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers and seafood, as well as bakery items and ready-to-eat snacks. Plus, if you have questions about gardening, Clemson Extension Master gardeners are on site to help. For more info, visit facebook.com/MountPleasantFarmersMarket.
Sullivan's Island Farmers Market
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, starting April 4 and running through June 27
Where: J. Marshall Stith Park, 2050 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
What stands out: Thirty tents, selling items from honey to coffee to popcorn, as well as The Immortal Lobster food truck will be on site at the Sullivan's Island Farmers Market, which starts this week. For more info, go to sullivansisland-sc.com/farmersmarket.aspx
Folly Beach Farmers Market
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Folly River Park, 58 Center St.
What stands out: Looking to start your week at a farmers market? This year-round market hosts a rotation of Gullah-Geechee businesses as well as crafts and workshops. For more info, go to facebook.com/FollyBeachFarmersMarket.
Lowcountry Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Tanger Outlets, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
What stands out: If you're looking to do your grocery shopping with the option of doing a lot of other shopping, check out this farmers market on Saturday mornings the parking lot of Tanger Outlets. The Lowcountry Farmers Market also runs from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at 885 Island Park Drive on Daniel Island. For more info, go to lowcountryfarmersmarket.com.