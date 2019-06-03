Anyone who’s eaten at a Charleston restaurant with fried Brussels sprouts on its menu knows the drill.
It doesn’t matter whether the backdrop is Leon’s Oyster Shop, where the Brussels are tickled with red wine vinegar; High Cotton, where the Brussels are presented with paprika mayonnaise; Pawpaw, where the Brussels are glanced with an apricot chili glaze; Prohibition, where the Brussels are served with pickled carrots; or any number of other local restaurants in the habit of dunking brassicas into hot oil. The scene almost always plays out the same way.
First, the server heartily suggests the fried Brussels sprouts, revealing the staff is crazy about them. Then your dinner companion looks into the distance, reminiscing about the magnificence of fried Brussels sprouts presented at some hard-to-get-into restaurant in another town. Finally, a stranger at the next table or an acquaintance who’s spotted you from across the room interrupts to rhapsodize about the fried Brussels sprouts, keeping up the paean until it’s established you won’t leave without trying them.
Charleston is infatuated with deep-fried Brussels sprouts, to the point where it’s become very difficult to find them in a restaurant setting prepared any other way, regardless of Brussels sprouts’ suitability for roasting, sauteeing, steaming, grilling and braising. Raw Brussels sprouts can also be shredded, shaved or sliced into a salad.
But none of those techniques have done as much as frying to erase distressing childhood memories of frozen Brussels sprouts boiled until they were reduced to flavorless mush.
Although the South is generally considered more accepting of deep-fried foods than the Northeast or West Coast, Charleston isn’t alone in falling hard for crispy Brussels sprouts, to use the lingo favored by high-end restaurants. Fervor for the snack has contributed to a surge in Brussels demand so intense that growers are struggling to meet it.
“We’re planting as much as we can,” Diana McClean of Ocean Mist Farms says. “We can’t keep enough Brussels sprouts in the ground.”
The magic of bacon
McClean isn’t persuaded that deep-frying can fully explain Brussels sprouts’ recent success, perhaps because she’s based in Castroville, Calif.
“I wouldn’t say we see a lot of that here. We don’t want to present a healthy item that’s not dressed for overall health,” she says, adding helpfully, “But we see a lot of air-frying!”
Still, the Phillips Airfryer, which essentially created a market for tabletop convection cooking when it was introduced in 2010, is an at-home appliance. McClean agrees that vegetables with bad raps usually need a commercial boost before home cooks will add them to their shopping lists.
“Food service is a great first experience with vegetables,” she says, noting that Brussels sprouts have benefited from “vegetables moving closer to center plate.”
So what did chefs do with Brussels sprouts when they wanted to make them interesting enough to highlight? They added fat and salt in quantities appealing to Americans.
“It’s like, what was that magic event that made everyone want to eat Brussels sprouts?” McClean said. “And you go: Was it bacon?”
Bacon certainly helped. In the pork belly days of the late 2000s, greens and pig parts were frequently seen in each other’s company. That was David Chang’s strategy at Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City, where he served sprouts pan-roasted with little blocks of bacon and tossed in pureed kimchi. The sprouts were so popular that Chang had to yank them off the menu.
“Every single table ordered them," he told GQ in 2009. "It was ridiculous. I would've had to dedicate one of my cooks to doing nothing but cooking sprouts all night.”
At his next restaurant, he simplified the dish by deep-frying the sprouts and dousing them with fish sauce.
“There’s not too much of a story to it,” he told WNYC. “We had a deep-fryer, we had vegetables we needed to cook.”
Customer response was undiminished. New York Magazine in 2007 called them a must-order at Momofuku Ssam Bar. Gourmet published the recipe the same year.
By 2011, fried Brussels sprouts were making more appearances at trendy restaurants, such as Austin’s Barley Swine, where it achieved signature status. By 2013, they were so prevalent that The Toronto Star, Canada’s biggest newspaper, could confidently call it “The Brussels sprouts dish that converts people.”
Available for everybody
Thad Stuckey, executive chef at Hooked Seafood, first encountered fried Brussels sprouts while working at O-Ku.
“At the beginning of my culinary career, Brussels sprouts weren’t on radar,” he says. “So it was kind of a life-changing moment: The char on the leaves make everything better. It’s not overcooked. It’s still firm. It’s a beautiful dish.”
From a chef’s perspective, fried Brussels sprouts are brilliant for all of the above reasons, but also because, “It’s almost impossible to get them wrong.” In Charleston’s overtaxed kitchens, many of which are reliant on rookies to fill out the schedule, “It’s 100 percent an efficiency issue,” Stuckey says.
Of course, customers aren’t ordering fried Brussels sprouts out of kitchen sympathy. Stuckey suspects they like the flavor interplay between the bitter sprouts and rich sauces concocted to flatter them. “Once the bud opens up, it’s a great vessel for presenting sauces,” he says.
Initially at Hooked, Stuckey served the fried Brussels sprouts with bacon-Parmesan vinaigrette.
“It was delicious, but this dish should be available for everybody,” he says, explaining why he’s reverted to a ginger soy sauce, similar to what he made at O-Ku. Eaters following vegetarian and gluten-free diets want in on the fried Brussels sprout fun, too.
“It’s crazy. Every time I put it on a menu it’s one of our bestselling appetizers,” Stuckey says. “People really, really love it.”
He estimates he sells about 180 orders a week, including half-orders to lunch patrons who pair the dish with a side of fries. (One of the three fryers at Hooked is dedicated exclusively to sprouts and potatoes.)
At The Royal Tern on Johns Island, the kitchen goes through 40 pounds of Brussels sprouts a day.
“It’s a full-time job just cutting those things in half and taking the leaves off,” says executive chef David Pell, who favors a preparation similar to one he practiced five years ago at Coast. Once the sprouts are pulled from the fryer, they’re tossed in a mix of capers, Parmesan cheese, red chili, garlic, scallions and parsley.
Pell thought he might be able to do something similar with broccoli, but they didn’t inspire the same devotion as sprouts.
“People gravitate toward those things,” he says. “I’ve kind of been waiting for people to get tired of them, but they haven’t.”
Just ask your server.