With Bacon and Bourbon rescheduled, a look at how brands can recover from mishaps

It was midday a couple Saturdays ago when I got the first tip that Bacon and Bourbon 2020 was in trouble. On the evening of Saturday, Feb. 8, the Charleston fest was scheduled to transform the Charleston Area Convention Center into a bacchanal of fine swine snackery and brown liquor. But just a few hours prior to the event's kick-off, ticket holders had received emails informing them that the imminent party would have to be rescheduled.

One of those ticket holders alerted me, and while pork and Pappy postponements aren’t precisely my beat, I made some calls. The event’s producer, Rebecca Gosnell, was predictably distraught.

“We’ve never had something like this happen in 20 years,” she said, referring to the two decades her company has been producing events in the area. She vowed to reschedule this year’s erstwhile event quickly and refund those ticket holders who were unable to attend the make-up date. “We will put it on again and we will make sure people love it."

On Friday, Feb. 14, the brand announced on its website that the event would be rescheduled for May 2. But, before that, in the immediate aftermath of the cancellation, social media users weighed in on whether Gosnell would actually be able to rebound from the mishap.

Some were less than sympathetic.

“There is no defending their position,” wrote Facebook user Scott G, pontificating on the postponement. “This event is dead.”

Failure vs. fraud

Scott G didn’t respond to my Facebook messages, so I can’t say whether he’s some sort of seasoned, event-producing virtuoso. (This is also why his surname is abbreviated here.)

But personally, I doubt that this catastrophe alone will be the kiss of death for Bacon and Bourbon.

Yes, Gosnell and company made a critical, avoidable mistake by failing to secure the event's liquor license from the S.C. Department of Revenue's alcoholic beverage licensing arm. This sort of special event license to sell booze, the ABL told me, costs just $35 a day and can be secured through the DOR by filing a six-page form at least 15 days in advance.

But avoidable as it may have been, this situation appears to have been an operational breakdown — not a deliberate scam, like the time a Brooklyn grifter bamboozled people into dropping $75 on tickets to a “New York City Pizza Festival" that turned out to be little more than a collection of folding tables and delivery pies in a Bushwick parking lot.

It does not look like Bacon and Bourbon is defrauding its ticketholders, like that guy was. (Johnny Law eventually got him, by the way; he'd also been running a similar hustle with a Brooklyn burger event. Truly an icon of food festival fleecing, that one.)

But even assuming it's acting in good faith, is Bacon and Bourbon's salvage effort enough to right the ship on a damaged brand? Unlike Mr. G, I know for certain that I am not an expert in this arena. So I called someone who is: Jennifer Barhorst, Ph.D, a marketing professor and branding expert at the College of Charleston.

A record of reviews

To gauge whether Bacon and Bourbon’s last-minute cancellation this year could actually be fatal to the brand, it's important to consider its overall track record, said Barhorst. All brands have "reservoirs" of reputation, she told me, and this recent cancellation not withstanding, Bacon and Bourbon's appears to be filled with overall positive experiences.

Beyond the usual griping about long lines (a staple of food festivals if there ever was one), the event holds a 4.5-star rating on Facebook and a 4-star rating on Yelp.

A ticket holder for this year’s event, James McCauley, told me that this would have been his fifth Bacon and Bourbon. He purchased a $125 VIP ticket and traveled to Charleston from central Georgia for the fest.

“All of the (other) ones we have been to have been great,” he said.

While this year’s misstep — again, a big one! — likely siphoned off some of Bacon and Bourbon's goodwill, Barhorst is dubious that it will wholly erase the brand's reserve of goodwill. Gosnell, she predicted, would be able to "weather the crisis" and rebuild any brand equity it lost in the aborted Feb. 8 event.

Social media is crucial

Still, a brand can’t simply rest on its laurels after a crisis; it must work hard to re-instill trust.

“They need to have a relentless focus on every customer interaction as they refund ticket holders and re-plan the event for May," said Barhorst. “Everything they do in the future has got to rebuild that reputation reservoir.”

Setting aside vendors and sponsors (vital partners for this sort of brand, certainly, but not the focus of this column), most brand rehabilitation must happen where current and potential customers are: online.

Barhorst, who specializes in studying social media’s evolving role in brand management, praised Bacon and Bourbon’s efforts to use its Facebook page to communicate the cancellation.

But she said, it can’t end there. A brand can’t pick and choose when it wants to communicate with its customers in a crisis; it has to actively and consistently participate in conversation to reinforce its commitment to transparency and making things right. This is as much to soothe the wrath of individual customers as it is to fill the vacuum in conversation — before others do.

“What they're not doing is monitoring their comments on Facebook, so there's no interaction with people who are starting to tell their own story of what happened,” Barhorst said. To wit: every one of the 96 comments beneath the brand's cancellation announcement on Facebook came from individuals, and Bacon and Bourbon does not appear to have replied to any of them.

Answering angry comments might seem like less of a priority than rescheduling the event and coordinating refunds, but from a branding perspective, both are crucial, said Barhorst.

When the Scott Gs of the world can proclaim time-of-death without friendly, public pushback from the brand in question, potential ticket buyers are only hearing one side of the story: the one that’s draining the "reservoir."

Return of the Mac-Off

Still, it can be daunting to confront customers who feel shafted, especially when they have a point.

“Social media is a positive thing, but it really gets me when people just go home, get on the keyboard and fire away,” said Paul Farrell.

His production company, A Snappy Event, faced criticism in 2015 for its Charleston Mac-Off fest in Mount Pleasant.

That year, ticket holders complained of hour-long lines and posted photos of overflowing trashcans on Facebook, which a representative later attributed to higher-than-expected demand for tickets. Following the 2015 Mac-Off, A Snappy Event said it would reimburse ticket holders for unused sample tokens, and offered discounts on tickets to the next iteration of the event.

And despite a few ticket holders’ oaths of enmity for the event and Farrell’s company, the Charleston Mac-Off has persisted. He’s currently working on securing a venue for its 10th-annual running, which he predicts will take place in November 2020.

With nearly a decade of Mac-Offs under his belt, he's tried to focus less on what critics say online.

“You always have a certain amount of people that don't value the time, the effort you put into events, so they don't really know what goes into it,” Farrell told me. "Do you think Rebecca (Gosnell) really wanted her event to get cancelled? I promise you not.”

What's in a name?

Farrell told me that he never considered reintroducing the Mac-Off under a new moniker to leave the negativity surrounding the 2015 event behind it.

"The name was always fine," he said.

Still, it's always an option for a brand to change its name to put distance between itself and a bad customer experience. But it's an extreme remedy, especially for something like a festival, because much of the brand's equity with potential ticket-buyers is tied up in the name.

"Your brand name is the hardest asset to change," said Barhorst.

And besides, given the level of transparency and discussion social media allows, there's no guarantee that rebranding Bacon and Bourbon as, say, The Brown Liquor Pork-vitational, would successfully wipe the slate clean.

"People are smart. ... You can't just replenish (the brand's reservoir) by changing the name," she said. "All of that other stuff is going to follow you."

So unless you're running a fly-by-night festival operation at NYC Pizza Festival levels of grift, it's probably not giving up the name you've built for your brand, and the goodwill that comes with it.

Barhorst is convinced that Bacon and Bourbon can recover from its recent misstep and successfully throw future events under its current banner.

"For this one particular firm, they absolutely can overcome this," she said.

As far as tips go, that's a good one. We'll see if it pans out.