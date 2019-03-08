With the help of flowing Champagne, the heartbeat of the Charleston Wine + Food Festival got its start Friday morning when a handful of the culinary community's leaders were recognized during the Culinary Village's opening ceremony.
Before the Village filled with thousands of people looking to sample and see the best of the three-day fair, the winners of the Wine + Food Festival 2019 chef awards were announced from the Main Stage in Marion Square.
"Giving these awards has become an easy process," the festival's executive director Gillian Zettler said. "There are so many amazing people to celebrate here in Charleston."
The Marc Collins Chef Award — the first award of the ceremony and one given to an outstanding chef in the Charleston community — went to Kelly Franz, executive chef of Magnolias.
Longtime Circa 1886 chef Marc Collins, who presented his namesake award to Franz, said Franz exemplifies "sticktoitiveness" and applauded her for giving back to the community through her involvement with One80 Place RISE.
Next, Ashley Christensen, the celebrity chef and restaurateur based in Raleigh, North Carolina, received the Frank Stitt National Chef Award, which each year goes to a national chef who has impacted not only Charleston's culinary community, but that of the entire South. Frank Stitt presented Christensen with the award which shares his name.
Stitt, who has attended nearly every installment of the Charleston Wine + Food Festival, called Christensen "an inspiration to me and an inspiration to everyone who works with her.
"She's very much a hero to me. This person is about respecting people that work with her, people in her community and she does that in a wonderful, wonderful way," he said. "She sets the bar for all of us in the hospitality and food world."
Christensen said the award was a special win, especially on International Women's Day.
"She's a boss," Zettler said of Christensen. "I totally fangirl when she's around,"
Next was the Laura Hewitt Culinary Legend Award, which goes to a tastemaker or leader who has a record of supporting the Charleston Wine + Food Festival as well as the city of Charleston. It went to Andrea Limehouse of Limehouse Produce.
That award's presenter was Steve Palmer of The Indigo Road, the group that owns The Macintosh, Oak Steakhouse, Indaco and other restaurants. Palmer received the award in 2017.
The award for Outstanding Beverage Contribution — the final one of the morning — went to Tradesman Brewing Co. co-owner Chris Winn.
Ann Marshall of High Wire Distilling Co. presented Winn with the award, which recognizes a beverage professional who, in the festival's language, has "had a significant impact on our local beverage community and has also been a strong advocate of the festival."
"It's not often I find myself without words," Winn said. "I feel like I'm a pretty lucky guy. I get to spend a lot of time with people when they're in their happy place. I see that as a gift. I look forward to keep on doing it."