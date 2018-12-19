Walking into our home after an end-of-year party for an association, which had been followed by a jaunt across town to a holiday dinner hosted in a rented hall, my husband turned to me and said “What’s for supper?”
We had spent those hours at functions where what was available at first was Charleston’s typical plateless appetizers: Food to be eaten on toothpicks, crackers, napkins or a tiny spoon snatched from wandering waitstaff. The other function offered bowls of shrimp-and-grits; slices of meat; condiments and plenty of rolls. I was tempted to give him a bowl of popcorn and be done with it. We all know popcorn can fill you up in a movie theater, so why not watching late-night TV?
How can this hunger be, one wonders. How can a grown man avoid eating sufficiently at two functions? It is pointless to ask. When one or both spouses are “hangry” — the word coined for being hungry and tired to the point of testiness — it is better to move on to figuring out what to eat. It is too late to start to cook, and very little in the refrigerator is easily consumable, because who was expecting to eat at home? Eggs and cheese are the universally ready solutions, with the caveat that they have to be available and agreeable.
Long ago, when both of my parents were ailing, and my husband lived in one place and I another, I devised a solution for finding something to eat no matter which home I was in. I made a list of 10 emergency meals that could be assembled without thinking, and took no more than 10 minutes to get on the table.
This emergency list included Elvis’ famous grilled peanut butter-and-banana sandwich, my husband’s only specialty, as well as tuna salad; omelets; cheese toast; scrambled eggs and frittatas, all of which emerge within a short enough time that fraying tempers are avoided.
Soup kept on hand, whether from the shelf or freezer, topped the list. I did not include my mother’s dreaded solution, Dinty Moore stew, or boxed cereal. There is also another list for when there’s enough time to boil water for rice or pasta. But the important list was the emergency hunger list. A forestalling meanness list, if you will. It was time for a revision.
After posting online for ideas, I’ve revised and added to my emergency list. The one thing I had not even considered was stuffed grape leaves. Three people suggested them, and volunteered the exact places in different stores where they could be found. Others suggested frozen dinners from Trader Joe’s.
Bud Ferrillo was astute enough to suggest my husband take a lesson from former Sen. Strom Thurmond, who used to stuff his pockets at events with food to take home. A Vietnamese daughter-in-law has embellished the list. She taught me Vietnamese spring rolls, and a youngest grandchild has long been a fan of quesadillas, with just cheese or canned beans, so I’ve added those, as well.
Wraps, including tortillas, spring rolls, pita bread, large pieces of lettuce, grape leaves or anything that can hold a mix of foods and make mishmash appealing, are the ideal late-night supper.
Some wraps can be kept indefinitely on the counter, without needing refrigeration, ready to be filled. Others can be constants in the refrigerator or freezer, so thin they defrost in a flash, needing only a zap in the microwave to be palatable and inviting. The stuffings for the spring rolls range from various noodles to salad greens; mint and other herbs; shrimp; chicken and avocado. The sauce is made from readily available peanut butter, water and hoisin sauce.
Tortillas are now so ubiquitous that they rest in large stacks in many refrigerators and freezers, whether flour or corn, ready in an instant. They need not be filled with melted cheese and beans: Leftovers like ratatouille or a jar of Celia’s caponata eggplant salad will do perfectly well, and they take well to feta. These preparations hardly require the rudimentary accompanying recipes.
But a final confession about the other night: In this home, where microwave popcorn had never before been made, I served some recently delivered Boy Scout popcorn. You might want to order some yourself for the cold nights ahead. My husband learned to make it himself and was very pleased.