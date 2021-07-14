Watermelon makes an even better summer dessert when it's enhanced with sugar and gelatin

Contributor Stephanie Burt has shelves of community cookbooks, those spiralbound snapshots of the collected recipes from a church group, Junior League or another social organization. They hold a lot of history in every line, and, with the right tweaking in the kitchen, can still give us direction for dinner today.

It’s watermelon season, and although the fruit is dessert enough when sweet and perfectly ripe, its watery texture lends itself much more to the savory side of cooking (or the cocktail category) than many other summer fruits packed into pie shells and trifle dishes each summer.

If anybody knows their way around a watermelon recipe or two, it’s the residents of Hope, Ark., a region known for growing huge watermelons. The watermelon festival there has been attracting thousands of revelers since 1926.

As Rex Nelson in 2017 recalled in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, “Before it was known for producing politicians such as former President Bill Clinton and former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Hope was known for watermelons. The water tank, visible from Interstate 30, had a painting of a watermelon slice with the slogan ‘A Slice of the Good Life.’”

Melding the two, this recipe comes from a cookbook that is pure Americana at its small-town best. “Recipes From Hope, Arkansas, Birthplace of Bill Clinton” was published in 1992 and celebrates the 42nd president with a section of memorabilia that includes reprints of photos, handwritten letters to his Mammaw Cassidy and bullet points of elections and appointments.

Then there is a section devoted to Bill and Hillary’s favorite recipes, before moving onto submissions from the rest of the community.

Although Darleen Crapps’ recipe didn’t make the favorite section, it is a standout nonetheless, sidestepping the more common watermelon granita or sorbet (frozen desserts without dairy) for sherbet.

While sherbet is indeed creamy, it is only a first cousin to ice cream since it has more fruit juice than dairy. Also, there is the addition of an acid, which can make the final dessert more tart than its creamier counterpart.

I have had a true affinity for sherbet since childhood, especially the rainbow variety, but, I didn’t want to seed all that watermelon, so I added a step in blending to get rid of those seeds; just make sure to not go full tilt and blend them along with the fruit. It will be useful even for a “seedless” watermelon, which is still full of seeds, just immature ones. And lastly, I shaved another bit of prep time by using a microwave to melt the gelatin instead of a saucepan.

The quantities in the original recipe were calculated for a larger ice cream freezer, the kind that commonly sits on a back porch in a bucket filled with ice and rock salt. But if you’re like me and have a 2-quart version, it’s not difficult to divide this mix into two consecutive batches since the newer machines make ice cream more quickly, and I wanted enough to share.

Ingredients-wise, I upped the salt a bit to enhance the overall flavor, then added ginger for a hint of freshness to add a layer of flavor complexity and counterbalance the gelatin’s very slight barnyard scent when heated (it’s made from animal collagen.)

What resulted was delicious, and fancy enough to serve as the last course of a dinner party without vegetarians in attendance.

Vintage Kitchen Watermelon Ginger Sherbet

Adapted from Darleen D. Crapps, “Recipes from Hope, Arkansas: Birthplace of Bill Clinton,” Compiled and Edited by Wanda Powell, Public Relations, Hope School District, Hope Industries, 1992.

Ingredients

5 cups diced watermelon

1 inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and diced

1 cup sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup cold water

1 envelope Knox Gelatin

1 cup whipping cream

Directions

In a large bowl, toss diced watermelon and ginger with sugar, lemon juice, and salt and refrigerate 30 minutes.

Once chilled, spoon mixture into a blender container and pulse until just broken up (you might have to do this in two rounds), then strain to remove seeds and return to the blender.

Blend mixture until smooth, then strain again, this time through a fine mesh strainer, pushing through liquid with a spatula. Discard pulp and any remaining seeds.

Pour water in a microwavable cup or dish, add gelatin and stir to soften, then microwave on high for 15 seconds. Stir gelatin and water again to fully dissolve, then using a hand mixer on low, slowly add to watermelon mixture. While beating, add cream slowly. (The mixture should be foamy.)

Pour into the freezer can of a 1-gallon electric ice cream freezer or separate into two batches for a 2-quart countertop ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions.