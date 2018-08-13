It was a good day for eating. I had breakfast at Jack's Cafe. A lot of times I get so caught up in work that I only eat twice a day, so it was one of those days. But yesterday was very nutritious.
I had avocado hash which is so good. It's avocados, onions, and bacon and some egg and potato. That was wonderful.
Then me and my girlfriend just recently started doing Blue Apron. So we had sauteed mushrooms with vinegar, steak, asparagus and mashed sweet potatoes. We're trying Blue Apron so it's new to me. In Charleston, I would say you can save $30 a week with it. Not much, but it's something.
And I live right across the street where the Bi-Lo was, so we don't have that close by anymore.
I have a very high metabolism, so I don't think it really matters what I eat, but I can tell how I feel by what I eat. Typically, last night was a change because I don't eat a lot of red meat. I like fish for my protein. Nice oily fish. And I always eat my greens.