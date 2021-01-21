Tomato cantaloupe ice cream maker with mission to hire SC rural youth awarded grants

The creator behind blueberry okra and tomato cantaloupe ice cream, both hits at the Union County Farmer and Craft Market last summer, received almost $100,000 in grant money to continue making her funky flavors.

Elise Ashby, manager of the Union County market, thought to combine fresh fruits and vegetables in her ice cream maker after watching an episode of "Iron Chef America" on Food Network that originally aired in 2011.

Strawberry okra ice cream was one of the dishes featured on the show, but because none of the area's farmers grow strawberries, Ashby opted for blueberries instead. On a sticky June morning, she picked 3 gallons of blueberries to mix in with okra she had frozen earlier in the year.

By the afternoon, she had samples of the frozen treat to dole out to market shoppers.

"I gave people a spoonful and didn't tell them what was in it," Ashby recalled. "I just said it was blueberry ice cream, but didn't mention the okra."

When she made the healthy reveal, taste testers were shocked. Nobody had guessed natural sugars could taste as good or better than the processed kind, Ashby said.

After gathering overripe cantaloupes and leftover tomatoes from farmers' booths later that day, Ashby's next flavor was born. Then, she tried peaches and summer squash; sweet potato; and fig.

She called her creations "Farmers Market Flavors."

"The flavors have definitely turned some heads," Ashby said.

With a goal to promote agriculture and help farmers along with rural youth in pursuit of her business idea, Ashby applied for both a U.S. Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship grant.

She received $96,000 and $2,500, respectively. The latter South Carolina grant will specifically pay for youth internships this spring and summer.

According to Agriculture Department's Eva Moore, 16 people were selected for the ACRE grant curriculum, which includes a six-week agribusiness course. The $30,000 in program awards were split among seven of those applicants. Ashby was one.

With the money from both grants, Ashby's been able to purchase professional ice cream making equipment and walk-in freezers for the commercial kitchen in Chester, where she will operate the business and sell the ice cream locally at first before hoping to expand to the wholesale market.

She doesn't want the learning process to begin in the kitchen, though. Some of the remaining grant money has been used to plant public gardens near the local library and school, which will be managed by area children.

The community will have first dibs on the gardens' produce, and then Ashby will use the leftovers for her ice cream.

"Never having a yard, having land and a place to grow here has been amazing," Ashby said. "I feel like everyone should be able to have that opportunity."

Ashby, who was born in Chicago, has a history helping individuals develop small business skills, in the United States and abroad. She served on the National Council of Negro Women and lived in Ghana and South Africa. For a while, she worked for an organization that assisted refugees.

In Washington, D.C., she established nonprofit organization The Robinhood Group, which offers entrepreneurship training to veterans with PTSD, formerly incarcerated people, at-risk youth and people with disabilities.

It was when she moved to Union County that she realized she not only wanted to teach others how to found small businesses but also start one of her own.

"Why not be a part of the fabric of America?" she offered. "Small businesses are in."

She just didn't know her agribusiness would involve mixing farmer's market finds into a frozen concoction. She has high hopes for the brand.

"The end result is that Halo or Ben & Jerry's will buy it and make us millionaires," Ashby suggested.

In the meantime, she deems success as helping Union County's youth gain agricultural understanding and business savvy while selling refreshing concoctions to the community on a hot, summer day.