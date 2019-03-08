In her nearly 11 years as a face of the fourth hour of NBC’s “Today,” Kathie Lee Gifford had never co-hosted the show with Al Roker.
That changed on Friday, when Gifford and Roker, who was filling in Hoda Kotb's seat, broadcasted live from the Charleston Wine + Food Festival.
It was a fitting occasion to “finally” get the two together, Gifford said in a pre-show interview with The Post and Courier.
“He’s a foodie. I’m a wino,” Gifford said. “It works perfectly.”
During Friday's broadcast of “Today" in Charleston's Waterfront Park, Roker and Gifford tasted vodka cocktails presented by Brooks Reitz, who co-owns Leon’s Oyster Shop and other restaurants, and snacked on boiled peanuts while giving viewers a run-down of what’s on the festival's lineup.
“I think it’s entertaining for (viewers),” Gifford said. “They’ve heard a lot about it, so they’re interested. It’s lovely to be able to share with them some of the beautiful places around our country that are not as well known as some places.”
As Roker said, offering a glimpse of such events and places is a “hallmark” of the TV program.
“One thing that has always been part of the ‘Today’ show’s DNA is to take people to places and let them experience things they might not normally be able to,” he said. “It’s what we do.”
While Gifford was happy to be visiting “beautiful Charleston,” she said she wished it was for longer.
“Our frustration is we’ve just come in last night and we do the show and we’re gone,” she said.
She hoped to make the most of her short visit. Gifford and Roker dined at Parcel 32 on Thursday. Other than that, they didn't have in mind any specific spots to visit.
“I don’t come with preconceived notions,” Gifford said. “I let it happen. I let life happen.”
“I don’t think you can get a bad meal here,” Roker added. “You just sort of happen upon stuff. Those are the great surprises.”
Roker will be still around the Charleston Wine + Food Festival's Culinary Village on Saturday and said he will be joined by “Today” host Natalie Morales.
Two tourism groups — Explore Charleston and Discover South Carolina — each chipped in $140,000 to bring the “Today” show to the Charleston Wine + Food Festival.
In honor of International Women's Day, several segments on "Today" were female focused, including one that highlighted three of Charleston's top female chefs: Kelly Franz of Magnolias, Ruchi Mistry of Hurilayi Gardens and Carrie Morey of Callie's Biscuits.
On the subject of International Women's Day, which several Wine + Food events nodded to on Friday, Gifford shared this message: “Use your gifts you were given from God. However that gift manifests itself. And it doesn't matter if you're male or female. That’s a human message.”
"I look at the world and I see progress, and much much progress," she continued. "I’ve been around a long, long time and I have a daughter of my own and I see the world has changed, because of the trailblazers that have come before us and I’m grateful to all of them. I hope I’ve left a legacy to my daughter to keep growing, because she has her own daughter.”
In December, Gifford, who has co-anchored the show’s fourth hour with Kotb since 2008, announced she would be leaving the “Today” show in April.
Two glasses of wine — and other — are staples of their show. In Gifford's words, breaking bread — or clinking drinks — offers more than fuel. It offers human connection.
“You can’t live without food and I don’t want to live without wine,” she said. “It’s primal. People have been sitting around a campfire or something eating since the dawn of time. Once they discovered what grapes were really for, they’ve been doing that, too.”
Gifford also named one Southern food she'd rather not live without: “You can’t beat southern fried chicken,” she said.
Roker's favorite?
“I would narrow it down to everything,” he said.