These are the 6 beers that built Charleston's craft beer scene, according to experts

For argument's sake, let's say each of the 30 craft breweries in the Charleston area produced five different kinds of beer. (Please, don't really argue with us: We know some breweries make more beer styles and some make fewer.) That means you could come up with at least 14 billion unique sextets of local beer, with each collection highlighting an aspect of the Holy City brewing scene.

But what if you wanted the city's ultimate six-pack? If you could put together a set of the most significant microbrews in Charleston's recent beer history, which beers would merit a spot in the lineup?

The Post and Courier put that very question to 20 knowledgeable beer connoisseurs and tallied their responses to develop a dream roster. Now the arguing can commence.

What the marketing copy says:

"Walking a fine line of sweet malt and assertive hop character. A hop presence so enticing it truly is a work of art."

What the experts say:

"A beacon of light when I first started getting into craft beer and one of first to take advantage of Pop the Cap laws. Strong, super flavorful, balanced, well-made and still standing tall 13 years later. Chrys Rynearson and I had to pick a beer for the cover of our (2010) book, and there was never any question what was going in that glass."

- Timmons Pettigrew, author of "Charleston Beer: A High Gravity History of Lowcountry Brewing" and director of group operations for Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.

"First IPA brewed in Charleston. Technically, Southend Brewery had (one) also, but they were a small taproom only."

- Jaime Tenney, owner of COAST Brewing Company

What the marketing copy says:

"A highly hopped, yet still balanced, double IPA. Six hop varieties, emphasizing Citra Hops, were used."

What the experts say:

"This was one of the first hoppy beers in Charleston that made me say 'wow.' Aggressive hopping additions with a strong malt backbone."

- Mike Fielding, owner of Low Tide Brewing

What the marketing copy says:

"A classic porter, with subtle chocolate notes and a silky finish, but the medium body and tame ABV keep it refreshing at all times."

What the experts say:

"(Holy City) made it normal to be drinking porters all year round and to find them canned in grocery stores and other convenience stores."

- Michael Biondi, owner and general manager of Frothy Beard Brewing Company

"I love what Holy City did with this beer from the packaging to the name to the porter itself. It's a homegrown beer for sure. Nobody has a positive view of actual pluff mud, it's smelly and dirty and it's something that tourists literally scrunch their noses at. They made it something to take pride in."

- Catherine Harpe Neal, local craft beer enthusiast

What the marketing copy says:

"A German-style sour wheat beer, brewed with coriander and grey sea salt. Sour, salty, delicious."

What the experts say:

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

"Sour beer production had not seen much production yet in S.C. Some sure, but often a little here and a little there. Then came Westbrook Gose ... six-pack cans of tangy, refreshing, acidic love muffins begging to be destroyed by all kinds of drinkers. Not just beer drinkers, all kinds of drinkers. This turned the tide for crossing over into wine drinker territory and people who thought they didn't like beer because they never had something like this."

- Scott Shor, owner of Edmund's Oast

"This beer represents the emergence of sour beer in the South, but it also became a very sought-after beer all over the country and outside of the U.S. as well."

- Brandon Underwood, dining room manager and beverage buyer at Edmund's Oast Restaurant

What the marketing copy says:

"Handcrafted by combining some of the finest roasted malts available to produce a toasted, nutty malt profile with subtle notes of caramel."

What the experts say:

"Amber Ale was the beer (Palmetto) started with in (1994), and it became one of the most popular in the Charleston area. It was a mild malty craft beer that wasn’t too extreme for a macro beer drinker to pick up and enjoy. Many local restaurants carried it as the only craft beer option. It may not have been the greatest beer for the connoisseurs, but it deserves recognition for being the first."

- James Wager, Westbrook Brewing Co. event laborer

What the marketing copy says:

"A spicy chocolate stout with notes of "cinnamon, cocoa nibs, habanero peppers and vanilla."

What the experts say:

"Possibly the first 'hype beer,' for the area. Worldwide this contributed to Charleston being put on the map."

- Brandon Plyler, manager at The Charleston Beer Exchange

"Westbrook brewed an excellent base stout, and decided to add vanilla, peppers, cinnamon, and cocoa nibs to amp things up a bit. The result was a delicious dessert in a glass. Everyone wanted it, but the batch was very limited."

- Zachary Kramer, bar manager at Low Tide Brewing

Honorable mentions

Coast Kolsch

"It’s been a mainstay at the brewery since they opened. I was a bartender at EVO Pizzeria early on and it was a great gateway beer for a lot of people."

- Brendan Sweeney, owner of Southeastern Tap Technicians

Munkle Brewing Co.'s Biere De Garde

"Belgian beers are some of the oldest in the world and a town that has an all-Belgian brewery is a sign of growth and strength in the market. Munkle's Biere de Garde demonstrates a respect for great brewing traditions done well."

- Kramer

Charles Towne Fermentory Sungazer IPA

"A New England IPA from a brewery specializing in the style. This beer kept the Lowcountry up-to-date with brewing trends and added much in the way of street cred for local craft beer nerds."

- Plyler