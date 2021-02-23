The Macintosh in downtown Charleston to close. Founder says COVID-19 not the reason.

The Macintosh, progenitor of a bone marrow bread pudding that helped secure Charleston’s place in the nation’s current culinary pantheon, is closing.
After a decade in business, the Upper King Street restaurant will serve its final meal on Sunday, Mar. 7.
“The Macintosh’s moment in time has come and gone,” said Steve Palmer, founder and partner of The Indigo Road restaurant group. “Our tastes have changed: We’re just in a different universe now.”
Under the kitchen leadership of Jeremiah Bacon, The Macintosh was created to embody the farm-to-table ethos that was the height of food fashion in the early 2010s. It was an immediate success, with patrons ordering ricotta gnudi and truffle fries past midnight.
The restaurant earned countless mentions in the national press, as well as James Beard Foundation recognition for Bacon, setting off a string of significant downtown Charleston restaurant openings. As Palmer points out, neither The Grocery nor Edmund’s Oast existed when The Macintosh started playing with local produce.
In addition to acquiring competition over the years, The Macintosh also had to contend with the increasingly popularity of global flavors, none of which were reflected on The Macintosh’s foundational menu. The Indigo Road in early 2020 hired Ayana “JC” John-Carter in hopes of modernizing its dishes and reviving sales.
“Charleston loves The Macintosh,” John-Carter told The Post and Courier soon after her appointment as executive chef. “But nobody talks about The Macintosh. We’re going to put it on the map a little bit.”
Palmer said he was impressed when, under John-Carter, the pork shoulder was suddenly seasoned with jerk. But sales didn’t climb as hoped.
“Sales is the ultimate report card,” Palmer said, stressing that he doesn’t lay blame with John-Carter, who went back to Atlanta at the end of 2020.
He also doesn’t single out COVID as the deciding factor in The Macintosh’s fate.
“I believe the restaurant would be in a different place had COVID not happened, but COVID is not the reason,” he said. “Jeremiah and I did a lot of soul searching about finding a new chef” before concluding that closure was the best course.
Cocktail Club, located above The Macintosh, will remain open. Palmer said the cocktail bar is “doing fine” even under the state-mandated drink service curfew.
Employees of The Macintosh will be given 30 days pay and offered other jobs within the company.
Fittingly for a restaurant that was revered for its Sunday morning menu, The Macintosh’s last service is brunch.