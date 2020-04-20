You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Squash casserole recipe

Squash casserole
Buy Now

Yellow squash casserole prepared by the Rev. Joseph Tedesco at Mepkin Abbey Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Grace Beahm Alford/ Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Squash and Chicken Casserole

Calvary Episcopal Church

Ingredients

3 pounds squash

Salt and pepper

6 chicken thighs

1 tablespoon butter

1 large onion, chopped

1 teaspoon of minced garlic in olive oil

8 ounces sour cream

10.5 ounces cream of mushroom soup

8 ounces shredded cheese, such as Cheddar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Slice squash. Steam over boiling water and drain. Salt and pepper to taste; set aside.

Cook chicken. Cool and remove meat from bones. Set aside.

Coat a pan with butter; set it over medium heat. When the butter is warmed, saute onions and garlic.

In a large mixing bowl, combine cooked onion-and-garlic mixture; sour cream; uncooked soup and cheese. Add squash and chicken to bowl and stir thoroughly to combine. Pour into greased baking dish and bake until bubbling.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News