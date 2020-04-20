Squash casserole recipe

Squash and Chicken Casserole
Calvary Episcopal Church
Ingredients
3 pounds squash
Salt and pepper
6 chicken thighs
1 tablespoon butter
1 large onion, chopped
1 teaspoon of minced garlic in olive oil
8 ounces sour cream
10.5 ounces cream of mushroom soup
8 ounces shredded cheese, such as Cheddar
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Slice squash. Steam over boiling water and drain. Salt and pepper to taste; set aside.
Cook chicken. Cool and remove meat from bones. Set aside.
Coat a pan with butter; set it over medium heat. When the butter is warmed, saute onions and garlic.
In a large mixing bowl, combine cooked onion-and-garlic mixture; sour cream; uncooked soup and cheese. Add squash and chicken to bowl and stir thoroughly to combine. Pour into greased baking dish and bake until bubbling.