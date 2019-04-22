Spirited Brunch in downtown Charleston on Sunday will feature free babka, basbousa and pie

“We love doing this every year,” one Spirited Brunch participant wrote on a form confirming her house of worship would again join the yearly self-guided snack tour of downtown congregations, sponsored by The Post and Courier and College of Charleston Religious Studies department. “We love to show off our lovely and historic church.”
Admiring the architecture of downtown prayerful spaces has become as much a part of the Spirited Brunch as partaking in an overabundance of sweets and learning about how the histories of local congregations intersect with the city and country’s pasts. But as many spiritual leaders have at some point had to remind their flocks, communities are bigger than the buildings that house them.
So this year, we’ve created an exhibit hall to showcase faith traditions that don’t have downtown addresses. Congregations from West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and beyond were invited to set up a table in a central location on the College of Charleston campus, giving a fuller picture of the area’s religious diversity.
For the first time in the event’s three-year history, tourgoers will have an opportunity to learn about Conservatism Judaism, Hinduism, nondenominational Christianity and Mormonism through their food.
In other words, even if you’re joined us before for a Spirited Brunch, there are a number of good reasons to attend again (including, but not limited to, biryani and chocolates shaped like the Salt Lake Temple.)
According to the many hundreds of people who’ve stopped in at least one venue along the Spirited Brunch path, the event offers a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to peek behind doors that they usually hesitate to open, and experience the vibrancy of the communities behind them.
“We’ve walked past here a million times, and never knew its history,” Thalia Gerard last year said after visiting Mt. Zion AME Church, which served fried chicken, hoppin’ John, mac-and-cheese and collard greens. “This brings it all together: The history, the food, the culture. It was a treat, it really was.”
For all of the above, please plan to join us 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28.
The details
Even a lofty event has logistics, so a few more words on how the tour will work. There is no admission charge, and no registration is required. The tour will take place rain or shine.
The Arnold Hall at the College of Charleston will function as our headquarters, but it’s not necessarily a starting point: Attendees can structure their routes however they choose. But if you’re determined to try chocolate babka or okra pilau, please keep in mind that houses of worship may run out of food before 3:30 p.m. And while there is no set duration for a visit, many tour-goers end up stopping at three to five houses of worship.
No matter your route, look for the "Spirited Brunch" yard signs at each stop, indicating you're in the right place. We'll also have "Spirited Brunch" stickers available; attendees aren't required to wear them, but feel free to affix one to your lapel if you want to identify yourself as a visitor (or if you want other Spirited Brunchers to recognize you on the roads between stops.)
All of the site information here is available in the form of a handy online map, optimized for mobile phones: bit.ly/spiritedbrunch2019.
Although the participating congregations belong to a variety of denominations, there are many more spiritual practices in the greater Charleston area. For this event, we invited every downtown house of worship we were able to reach by e-mail, phone or flyer left on the doorstep. Those that had the capacity to participate during this busy season generously accepted.
If you have any questions about the event, please e-mail hraskin@postandcourier.com or call 843-937-3350.
The sites
Alumni Hall at the College of Charleston
86 Wentworth St.
843-953-0895
During the event, the Department of Religious Studies will staff a central hub on the College of Charleston campus, where attendees can talk to faculty members about the long history of religious pluralism in Charleston, and why it’s an essential part of our nation’s heritage.
Bonus: If you're planning to walk all or part of the brunch route, bottled water and water fountains are available here.
Bethel United Methodist Church
57 Pitt St.
843-723-4587
Situated at Calhoun and Pitt streets since 1797, Bethel is affiliated with the United Methodist Church, although it has distanced itself from the recent UMC decision to toughen its ban on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy. "We at Bethel believe that all are one in Christ," Camille B. Wish says. "We welcome all who wish to worship with us." Bethel is serving lemonade and cheese straws, staples of the church's spring and summer socials.
Bonus: Bethel will offer sanctuary tours during the event, and church members have prepared a display outlining Bethel's long history.
Know before you go: Visitors who use wheelchairs will find a ramp leading to the front doors of the sanctuary.
The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist
120 Broad St.
843-724-8395
Bishop John England, who purchased the land where the cathedral now sits in 1821, provided the inspiration for St. John's snack (He's also entombed in the basement of the Gothic building.) The city's first bishop was born in Cork, Ireland, so St. John's is serving its popular okra soup with Irish soda bread.
Bonus: Sanctuary tours and lectures will be offered during the event; St. John's also will have its cookbook available for sale.
Know before you go: Because of the length of its Sunday morning service, the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist is delaying the start of its Spirited Brunch program. Please wait until 12:45 p.m. to visit.
Charleston Tibetan Society
12 Parkwood Ave.
843-937-4849
Founded in 1994 with the goals of advancing world peace, supporting Tibetan refugees and drawing attention to Tibet, the Charleston Tibetan Society regularly offers courses in Buddhist thought and meditation. In keeping with its commitment to Tibetan culture and belief in peaceful friendship, the society is serving chai tea and ginger cookies.
Bonus: The teaching center has books, prayer flags, prayer beads and incense for sale.
Know before you go: Visitors are asked to dress respectfully, and must remove shoes before entering. There are shoe storage shelves in the hallway. The building is not handicapped accessible.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
137 Moultrie St.
843-608-4685
Charleston's First Church of Christ, Scientist, observed its centennial in 2016. A branch of The Mother Church in Boston, the congregation is serving ice cream as a symbol of fellowship and hospitality. "Christian Scientists don't use food as part of our services, (but) ice cream is often used by our members for celebrations," Sarah Hyatt explains.
Bonus: First Church of Christ, Scientist, will conduct sanctuary tours during the event and distribute a handout with information about the church's history.
Know before you go: A parking lot is located behind the church on Sutherland Court.
First Scots Presbyterian Church
53 Meeting St.
843-722-8222
Charleston's fifth oldest church was built by a pair of Scottish brothers. It's recognizably Scottish elements include a stained-glass window with the Church of Scotland's seal and gates featuring wrought iron shaped to look like Scottish thistles. The congregation will honor its Scottish roots by serving lemonade and shortbread cookies.
Bonus: Church tours will be offered during the event, and an organist will play in the historic sanctuary.
Know before you go: Backpacks, photography and outside food and drink are prohibited in the church. Parking is "challenging," organizers say, but there are handicapped spots off King Street.
Grace Church Cathedral
98 Wentworth St.
843-723-4575
Founded in 1846, Grace Church Cathedral in 2015 was designated as the cathedral of The Episcopal Church in South Carolina diocese. As a preview of its annual tearoom, which annually raises $80,000 for charity, Grace is serving tea sandwiches, sweets and iced tea.
Bonus: Grace's cookbook, which includes a recipe for the church's signature okra soup, will be available for sale in the church bookstore.
Know before you go: There is very limited free parking behind Grace, but visitors can use the free lot at Memminger or pay for parking in the lot at St. Philip and Wentworth streets.
Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim
90 Hasell St.
843-723-1090
First founded in 1749, KKBE is now the longest-running Reform Jewish congregation in the country. It's serving rugelach and babka because the cookies and sweet yeast cake are traditional in Ashkenazi Jewish households, and in Ashkenazi Jewish deli bakery cases.
Bonus: KKBE will conduct sanctuary tours and sell its cookbook during the event.
Know before you go: There is no on-site parking at KKBE; please park at Charleston Place. Strollers aren't permitted on tours.
Louis G. Gregory Baha’i Museum
2 Desportes Court
843-437-7928
The nation's first Baha'i museum was opened in 2003 by the Baha'i Spiritual Assembly, the local branch of an almost 200-year-old faith that stresses the oneness of mankind and the oneness of world religions. The community will serve a diverse selection of fruit as a nod to a quote from the faith's founder, Baha'u'llah: "Ye are the fruits of one tree, and the leaves of one branch. ... So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth."
Bonus: Community members will conduct tours of the museum, with an emphasis on the faith's tenets.
Know before you go: Desportes Court is a narrow alley, so visitors are encouraged to use a nearby parking lot on St. Philip Street.
Mt. Zion AME Church
5 Glebe St.
843-722-8118
The first black-owned brick church in Charleston, Mt. Zion was founded in 1882 by AME followers who felt Mother Emanuel was overcrowded with its 5,000 members. For the Spirited Brunch, Mt. Zion is preparing a traditional New Year's Day spread of hoppin' John, greens, cornbread and golden fried chicken.
Bonus: Alphonso Brown of Gullah Tours will be on hand to speak about the church's history.
Know before you go: To enter the church, use the gate to the left of the building and the door at the top of the ramp.
St. Johannes Lutheran Church
48 Hasell St.
843-722-8906
When St. Matthews moved to King Street in 1878, a group of members decided to return to the church's original location, built in 1841, and conduct services in German; St. Johannes stuck to German until 1910. It will serve German apple cake and tea, in keeping with the menu for St. Johannes' twice-yearly dessert tearooms.
Bonus: The church will offer sanctuary tours during the event. Tearoom cookbooks also will be available for sale.
St. John's Lutheran Church
5 Clifford St.
843-723-2426
St. John's Lutheran traces its history to 1742, when the man who forged the American denomination of Lutheran churches stopped by Charleston for a two-day visit. Its current home was completed in 1817. To celebrate the priority that the congregation places on fellowship, it will serve German desserts drawn from the church's cookbook.
Bonus: The church will offer sanctuary tours during the event. Cookbooks also will be available for sale.
Know before you go: The entrance to the church is located through the front portico on Archdale Street.
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
16 Thomas St.
843-722-0267
Organized on Easter Day 1865 by free black Episcopalians who had nowhere to worship, St. Mark's now has a diverse membership. But in honor of its founders, and its members who are descended from them, St. Mark's is serving okra pilau and collard greens.
Bonus: The church will offer sanctuary tours during the event.
St. Mary's of the Annunciation
89 Hasell St.
843-329-3237
Considered the mother church of Catholicism in the Carolinas and Georgia, St. Mary's was established in 1789, when the city's small number of Roman Catholics feared they'd court discrimination by identifying themselves. St. Mary's is serving the quiche and tea sandwiches that members of the small congregation enjoy while "talking with each other and catching up on the week's events."
Bonus: Sanctuary tours will be offered during the event.
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
405 King St.
843-723-1611
St. Matthews Lutheran Church is no longer known as St. Matthew's German Evangelical Lutheran Church, but the church remains true to the heritage of the Charlestonians who founded the congregation in 1840. It plans to serve German wafers and German chocolate cookies, some of them made in an old-fashioned press.
Bonus: The church's music director and organist emeritus will play a selection of hymns on St. Matthew's historic Austin organ.
Know before you go: Visitors should enter the church through the front door; refreshments will be served in the adjacent Outreach Center.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
624 Rutledge Ave.
843-805-7005
St. Paul recently celebrated its 130th anniversary with the motto, "We're still standing." The predominantly African-American congregation is serving shrimp-and-grits for the Spirited Brunch because the dish has deep roots in the Lowcountry, which applies to St. Paul's.
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
67 Anson St.
843-723-8818
Distinguished as the first Episcopal church in the U.S. to neither sell nor rent its pews, the 197-year-old St. Stephens moved into its current building after the Great Fire of 1835. It plans to serve cheese biscuits, a favorite item from its longstanding reception teas that follow Sunday services.
Bonus: Sanctuary tours will be offered during the event.
Know before you go: Visitors will be greeted in the side yard, accessible through the front gate.
Trinity United Methodist Church
273 Meeting St.
843-722-8449
Like every house of worship along the route, Trinity offers an array of fellowship and charitable programs, but it's perhaps best known as a wedding backdrop. Helen Todd says couples are drawn to the "beautiful sanctuary and wonderful acoustics." So Trinity plans to serve David Spell's wedding cookies, along with Helen Robbins' pound cake.
Bonus: Sanctuary tours will be offered during the event.
Know before you go: The parking lot is only accessible from Society Street, which runs one-way; turn left immediately after M. Dumas and Sons on King Street to reach it.
The Unitarian Church in Charleston
4 Archdale St.
843-723-4617
The second-oldest church on the peninsula, The Unitarian Church in Charleston is a member of the Unitarian Universalist Association of Congregations. Because the Unitarian faith has no religiously significant foods, the congregation is serving Thomas Jefferson's deviled eggs and Abigail Adams' apple pan dowdy; both presidential families practiced Unitarianism. Members are also preparing okra rolls according to a recipe "based upon an extended debate in The Post and Courier over the proper way to make and serve pickled okra."
Bonus: During the event, the church will offer tours of its sanctuary and courtyard. Its cookbook also will be available for sale.
Know before you go: There is no parking available at the church, so visitors are encouraged to use nearby lots.
Other participants
- Unless otherwise noted, the following congregations will be located in the exhibit hall at the Alumni Center in the School of Education, Health, and Human Performance Building, 86 Wentworth St.
Central Mosque of Charleston
1082 King St.
843-720-8614
A stalwart of the Spirited Brunch, the Central Mosque of Charleston is the largest mosque in the tri-county area. But the building is undergoing renovations this year, so it can't accommodate visitors. Instead, representatives at the Alumni Center will serve dates traditionally used to break the daily fast during Ramadan, as well as basbousa, a syrup-soaked semolina cake popular with members originally from the Middle East.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
2115 US 17, Mount Pleasant
843-849-9387
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was recently in the local news for donating $2 million to Charleston's International African American Museum to support its Center for Family History's genealogical work. But the church has a worldwide presence, with more than 16 million members. Those living here will serve Salt Lake City temple-shaped chocolates and mini dinner rolls with homemade strawberry preserves and honey: Bread represents the body of Jesus; honey symbolizes the industriousness of bees.
Hibben United Methodist Church
690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
843-884-9761
The Methodist movement traces its Mount Pleasant history back to 1799, when a community formed with the help of Francis Asbury, a delegate sent by founder John Wesley. Wesley first found faith at a Moravian prayer meeting, one of the reasons why the United Methodist Church last year entered a full communion agreement with the Moravian Church of North America. Hibben will serve traditional Moravian sweet rolls.
Hindu Temple of Charleston
1740 Jervey Ave.
843-608-8599
The Hindu Temple is new to the Spirited Brunch, but as Randhir S. Makkar notes, "We are the oldest religion in the world." The Hindu Temple of Charleston moved into its West Ashley home in 2010; interested tourgoers can arrange to visit on another day, Makkar says. Hindu Temple members plan to serve rice biryani, a prasad, or vegetarian dish offered to a deity during worship.
Iglesia de Dios Nuevo Comienzo
3550 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
843-767-1772
The four-year-old Nuevo Comienzo started as a Bible study group in the home of pastors' Israel and Valerie Ortiz, and has since grown into a "multicultural and multigenerational congregation that worships the Lord with the sounds, colors and customs" of the seven different countries represented by its members. Nuevo Comienzo will serve pastries and chili-spiced fruit cups in honor of their birthplaces.
Synagogue Emanu-El
5 Windsor Dr.
843-571-3264
Now in its 72nd year, Synagogue Emanu-El was the first Conservative Jewish congregation in South Carolina: It identifies itself as "a community of caring." Emanu-El will serve fruits and nuts as a symbol of its solidarity with Israel. NOTE: Synagogue Emanu-El will set up its station at KKBE, one of the downtown congregations along the tour route.