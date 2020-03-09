Spanish Flu might offer clue to what Coronavirus holds for downtown Charleston restaurants

About two years had passed since the local board of health announced it would inspect restaurants to make sure there weren’t flies in their butter, dust in their soup or dirt on their floors, but by September 1918, a number of Charleston proprietors still hadn’t “cleaned and screened” to fight disease. And half a dozen of them didn’t have any intention of doing so either. Threatened with poor sanitation scores, they got out of the restaurant business.

One downtown soda fountain owner was considerably more confident. He called Dr. Leon Banov at home just after dawn to demand official scrutiny of his shop, predicting it would rate a perfect 100.

Banov issued him a 73.

“It did look nice,” admitted Banov, who would go on to lead the city and county’s health departments for almost 40 years. “Everything shone, and was in perfect order.” Banov wasn’t fooled, though. “Unfortunately, germs are smaller than bugs and birds. You can’t see them. You can’t always find them without searching for them. But they can find you — depend upon it every time.”

Nobody needed to spell out germ theory for Edward J. Riddock, Charleston’s leading restaurateur. A decade earlier, before Riddock opened a King Street dining hall, which a contemporary travel guide gushily described as “to Charleston what Rector’s is to New York,” he ran the Charleston Hotel. Riddock ordered a cement floor poured in one of its back rooms so he could install six hot baths; black employees, who he claimed didn’t have access to “modern water conveniences,” were required to use them before their shifts.

“Cleanliness is next to godliness!” Riddock crowed to a visiting reporter.

As expected, in one of the city’s first rounds of restaurant inspections, Riddock’s was the only establishment to score a 100. At Riddock’s, the knife used to debone Edisto shad was gleaming; the linens beneath the Georgetown duck were dry; the man at the soda counter was tidy and there weren’t any flies circling the Charleston waffles.

Yet, despite his preoccupation with restaurant hygiene standards, Riddock picked up a bug. There’s no way of knowing how Riddock caught the Spanish flu. Maybe a stranger with the infection coughed openly in his direction. Maybe an acquaintance served him a cup of hot tea in unwashed china. In any case, within two weeks of The News and Courier publishing his sterling inspection score, Riddock was confined to his bed at 59 Society St.

On Oct. 11, 1918, Riddock died. He was 46.

Restaurant prognosis

Riddock was one of 6,000 Charleston residents diagnosed with influenza during the global epidemic. Medical historians suspect the real number of local cases was much higher, mostly because doctors coping with a shortage of skilled nurses and face masks weren’t inclined to prioritize paperwork.

Based on the accepted figure, though, one out of every 10 Charlestonians in 1918 came down with the flu. In a region already facing regular outbreaks of malaria, pellagra and typhoid, that was far from a trivial statistic, especially since Charleston’s public health spending, which worked out to 31 cents a person, fell short of every other similarly-sized U.S. city.

Still, the loss of Riddock shook the Charleston area restaurant community. As flags were lowered to half-staff in the popular alderman’s honor, restaurateurs were no doubt forced to confront the question that is once again facing the industry: If it happens here, can the hospitality sector weather a deadly virus that could make people fearful of public places and distrustful of a server’s ungloved hands?

'Patrons are missing'

There has been very little open discussion of how downtown Charleston restaurants already operating on gossamer thin margins might respond to measures designed to contain the latest deadly strain of the coronavirus, which has killed thousands of people around the world.

Nobody wants to contemplate the cancellation of festivals; the suspension of public transit or closure of tourist attractions, among strategies adopted elsewhere. Nor are restaurant owners keen to imagine what staffing prospects might look like if their employees are bedridden or quarantined.

Chinese-owned restaurants across the country have already suffered massive losses as diners who associate the coronavirus COVID-19 with Asia have reached the racist conclusion that noodles and dumplings are dangerous. But if the Spanish Flu is any guide, the disease is likely to at least temporarily disrupt operations at all types of restaurants.

Or to quote the worst-case scenario, as the Oakland Tribune reported in an all-caps headline on Oct. 24, 1918, “Bars, Café in Dark; Patrons are missing.”

To be clear, restaurants’ experience with the Spanish Flu isn’t a perfect predictor of the current epidemic’s consequences. For one thing, Spanish Flu arrived during wartime, when restaurants were already subject to rationing and the financial upheaval caused by arming 2 million healthy eaters and sending them overseas. For another, the nation was just months away from ratifying Prohibition, which would pulverize some restaurants’ revenue projections.

Additionally, as a Federal Reserve Bank vice president wrote in his 2007 report on the “Economic Effects of the 1918 Influenza Pandemic,” there is scant data illustrating how businesses fared during the Spanish Flu.

Economist Thomas Garrett turned up evidence that businesses in Little Rock, Ark., lost a fortune-destroying $10,000 a day on average ($170,000 in 2020 dollars) at the height of the epidemic. Then again, he also found that the common prescription for bed rest was a windfall for American mattress makers.

Ultimately, Garrett refrained from forecasting the implications of a modern-day pandemic based on what’s known about the Spanish Flu. Still, the 1918 episode reveals something about the way restaurants function during an outbreak — and how they might contribute to the recovery from it.

'Roughest time ever'

“My sister was in bed with pneumonia,” Glenn Hollar, a resident of Conover, N.C., told a University of North Carolina interviewer many years later. “And Daddy had pneumonia, and Mother had pneumonia. And the baby born dead. … That was the roughest time ever. People would come up and look in your window and holler and see if you was still alive, is about all.”

In Northampton County, N.C., where Robert McKinney Martin, Jr. grew up, people shied away from getting that close. They’d call each other and swap stories of the dead: Martin’s parents would take turns listening in on the party line. When they heard a familiar name, they’d turn away from the receiver and whisper it to the family.

“It was night and day that you would hear about these people dying,” Martin said. “It was terrible.”

Researchers don’t agree on precisely where the 1918 H1N1 virus originated, but consensus holds it caused the most severe pandemic in modern human history. By the time it was over, 50 million people had succumbed to it.

Influenza arrived in Charleston on Sept. 16, 1918. It first showed up among sailors at the Charleston Naval Training Station. When naval doctors checked all of the sailors stationed there, they found 350 cases.

Earlier that month, another set of sailors had carried the virus from Boston to Philadelphia, which would emerge as the hardest-hit U.S. city. Deaths there mounted so quickly that volunteer gravediggers couldn’t keep up with the crush of corpses. Louise Abruchezze, whose family was the only one spared on her block, later remembered an undertaker wrapping a dead neighbor boy in a sheet before setting him atop a pile of bodies in the patrol wagon.

“Please, please let me put him in the macaroni box,” his mother screamed, offering up a pasta crate as a makeshift coffin. “Let me put him in the box. Don’t take him away like that.”

At the same time in Charleston, the city’s head health official was joking about the sudden trendiness of the disease. He told reporters that every citizen who sneezed and coughed claimed to have been stricken with it.

“That’s the way people are,” he laughed. “If they must be sick, they intend to be sick with the proper thing.”

By October, hundreds of Charlestonians were sick with the proper thing.

Three-ring circus

Worried that the disease would spread, S.C. Gov. Richard Manning proposed that the State Board of Health put a stop to a Ringling Bros. tour across South Carolina. The board was unmoved by the request, reporting back to Manning that ruling against one category of traveling show would amount to anti-circus discrimination. The circus opened in Charleston on Oct. 4 with fanfare involving a baby monkey, a hippopotamus and 24 elephants.

“A patriotic note is struck when an elephant pretends to be a wounded soldier and another elephant pretends to be a Red Cross nurse,” noted The News and Courier’s correspondent, who also enjoyed the elephants’ jazz number. “Young people are particularly interested in the formation where a huge elephant lays down on his trainer.”

The very next day, the city took steps to avert that kind of touching between human participants. The Board of Health ordered all public gathering places, including restaurants and cafes, closed. Undercutting the message somewhat, J. Mercier Green — the same health official who alleged that Spanish Flu was fashionable — encouraged Charlestonians to flout the ban in order to attend Liberty Loan meetings.

“We may contract influenza,” he warned. “But if we do, we shall have done so in a splendid cause.”

Shutting down eating places was a common “flu lid,” as newspapers then termed it. Even cities that allowed soda fountains to stay open were apt to impose restrictions, such as requiring them to use paper cups instead of silver dishes for ice cream. In Cleveland, restaurants were ordered to stop serving at 8 p.m. (That gambit backfired when vendors set up sidewalk sandwich stands to feed night workers who had nowhere else to eat: The crowds that formed around them were essentially contagion zones.)

Cleveland also cracked down on saloons, with the enthusiastic backing of dry crusaders. Charleston did not follow suit.

Instead, the mayor got the state’s permission to hand out bootleg whiskey. With the help of the Red Cross, the city distributed quarts of confiscated liquor to flu sufferers who lined up at a dispensary. By the end of October, it had given away hundreds of gallons of whiskey.

Then on Nov. 6, with the flu risk receding, the gathering ban was rescinded.

Restaurants were allowed to reopen, and to once again tempt Charlestonians with mince pies, cream of celery soup and oyster dressing, among other dishes served at The Exchange Restaurant on Thanksgiving 1918 in celebration of its “new and enlarged quarters.” Metz’s Orchestra played, and diners danced without any thought of contracting a fatal virus.

Cartoonist Cliff Sterritt captured a similar attitude in his comic strip, Polly and Her Pals. The strip published on Nov. 7 depicts a restaurant patron and a waiter, both with protective scarves tied around the bottom half of their faces. “Watcha got that a buddy kin eat in influenza aprons?” the hungry customer asks. The waiter suggests “some marvelous macaroni.”

“Can’t be done!” the customer insists, motioning toward his mouth covering.

“Some capital corn on the cob!” the waiter counters.

“Impossible!” the frustrated customer says. “Jess fetch me a straw and a soup.”

Once the flu crisis had passed, people needed to laugh at the precautions they’d taken. And they went to restaurants to safely do so together.