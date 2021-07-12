Southern staple Duke's mayonnaise slathered on Charleston buns for summer collaboration

To many South Carolinians, the only mayonnaise that matters when it comes to slathering two pieces of white bread and stacking tomato slices and a sprinkle of salt on top is Duke's with its eggy thickness and zip-tang punch of flavor.

The history of the popular Southern mayonnaise brand began right here in the Palmetto State more than a century ago. An enterprising woman named Eugenia Duke started selling sandwiches coated with her homemade mayonnaise to soldiers stationed near Greenville.

By 1919, she was vending more than 10,000 sandwiches a day. But that legacy pales in comparison to the one jarred with a yellow lid and produced nationwide. She sold her sugar-free mayonnaise recipes to C.F. Sauer in 1929, who opened the first Duke's factory on the banks of the Reedy River in downtown Greenville. And well, the rest is history.

Duke's uses abound in the kitchen. The United States' most popular condiment (yes, it beats out ketchup) can be used to concoct everything you'd find at a Lowcountry picnic, from coleslaw to pimento cheese to chicken salad. Even cake and muffin fans have known for a century that baking secrets reside in the mayonnaise jar.

And why not lean into a good thing? That's what Butcher & Bee and The Daily are doing with their recent Duke's mayonnaise collaboration that has developed into a summer menu series, prominently featuring the classic bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich.

Butcher & Bee will be offering three different takes on a BLT utilizing Duke's original and new flavors, like bacon and tomato and cucumber dill mayonnaise.

Chef Rick Ohlemacher, who hails from Ohio, was introduced to Duke's when he lived in Chicago. After moving to Charleston, he realized it was the only real option. Butcher & Bee sous chef Alston Smithers convinced him of that with tales of his family's annual trips to the Greenville store to visit the beloved brand's origins.

"Every year, he made an egg salad sandwich at the Greenville store," Ohlemacher said with a chuckle. "Duke's is everywhere here, and mayonnaise in general is used in more of a celebratory way."

If by celebratory he means not sparingly, then it's true. The restaurant that typically tries to use all local ingredients makes exceptions for some regional products that need to be ordered in bulk.

So while the tomatoes (almost 300 pounds ordered just last week) for the BLTs are being provided by Lowland Farms on Johns Island and the brioche bread is being made in-house, the mayonnaise is Duke's.

There will be a vegetarian BLT with carrot bacon marinated in a molasses and bacon-flavored brine and a crab BLT with Old Bay seasoning and brioche, along with a classic BLT. They'll be available as long as tomatoes are in season, said Ohlemacher.

Over at The Daily, chef Jacob Hunter will also be serving up a BLT along with a Japanese-style smooth and fluffed-up egg salad made with Duke's.

"There are some very commercial things that are just transcendent into fine dining," said Hunter. "I think Martin's potato rolls and Duke's mayonnaise are two of them."