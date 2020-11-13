Smaller holiday parties and to-go meals on trend, say Charleston catering companies

Corporations and families alike are now scrambling to figure out what holiday meals will look like within a tumultuous and uncertain year, whether it's a pre-packaged potluck for the office or smaller serving sizes for fewer guests at the dinner table.

As turkey farmers across the country fear they've bred too many large birds for a season expected to feature more intimate gatherings, local catering companies have struggled to guesstimate how much food will be needed for upcoming parties.

Some orders are set in stone, such as the 250 turkeys purchased by Hamby Catering for Thanksgiving to-go orders.

"We had to take our best guess at how many turkeys to order months in advance," said Hamby president Candice Wigfield. "We upped the ante a little bit."

Their increase of birds was a good bet. This is the first year Hamby has offered a four-person Thanksgiving meal deal instead of its typical eight-person spread, and it's been popular. With just a few days left to order, they've almost sold out.

This is the first year Duvall Catering has offered a Thanksgiving to-go package at all. Similar small packages created in the wake of COVID-19 for Easter and Mother's Day were well-received, so director of sales Ashley Gunnin anticipates another favorable November holiday.

The same goes for Salthouse Catering, a company that typically focuses on weddings but has taken on much smaller endeavors, from Thanksgiving to-go meals for individual families to picnic boxes for two.

"Guest counts are down and people are tending to host at private homes or backyards, but holiday parties are still on," co-owner Tanya Gurrieri said.

In addition to their pint-sized to-go pivots, catering companies have also had to brainstorm creative food solutions for large-scale holiday parties in record time. With just over a month until Christmas, festive functions whose menus are usually designed by July are still in the planning stages.

The big buffets, grazable platters and giant punch bowls of 500-guest boat parties of yesteryear are out of question. In their place are individually packaged and served plates as hosts grapple to cautiously convey seasonal gratitude and togetherness.

"Employers still want their staff to know they appreciate them, especially during such a rough year for everyone," said Wigfield.

Wigfield will deploy Hamby's pandemic-era take on a boxed lunch: Individually wrapped and served happy hour cocktail trays with items like biscuits, deviled eggs and chicken salad tea sandwiches. Duvall's Christmas and Hanukkah packages will be delivered as heated drop-off meals without a chef to serve them on-site.

And Salthouse will serve up individual "charcuterie cones" — biodegradable bamboo cones that you might typically see French fries in instead filled with meats, cheeses and veggies — something Gurrieri said may be the one pandemic pivot to remain for good.

Typically the fourth quarter is the strongest of the year because of holiday parties, Wigfield said. And though she expects Hamby to hit more than 50 percent of typical annual revenue, an impressive statistic in an aggressively upended industry, it's still been a devastating year — one that two good months can't exactly make up for.

Nevertheless, seasonal orders will help keep catering companies afloat as their owners hope for a better and more event-filled new year.

"Every transaction we have is helping to keep team members employed," Wigfield said.