SC restaurants are required to adhere to these best practices for keeping patrons safe

On the other end of the safety spectrum, there are South Carolina restaurants that continue to flout best practices for protecting employees and guests from infection. In hopes of making restaurants safer, Gov. Henry McMaster on July 29 announced a set of restrictions he characterized as “temporary … measured and … targeted.”
Prior to the executive order, there were no coronavirus-related rules in place governing reopened restaurants. While most states adopted tight controls before allowing the return of on-premise dining, South Carolina gave restaurant owners leeway to follow or ignore guidelines developed by the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association.
Those guidelines, made mandatory by McMaster’s order, include the following:
- Restaurants must operate at no more than 50 percent of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal.
- Employees and patrons are required to wear masks or face coverings, except while actively eating or drinking.
- Tables must be spaced to create at least 6 feet of space between dining parties.
- Tables are limited to eight people, unless from the same family. Communal tables, designed to be shared by strangers, are prohibited.
- Standing or congregating in the bar area of restaurant is prohibited.
- Restaurants must post signs at their public entrance informing workers and guests that people with a fever will not be admitted. Additionally, the sign should instruct entrants to maintain 6 feet of social distance, use a tissue or handkerchief to shield coughs and sneezes and not shake hands while inside.
- Hand sanitizer must be available at all entrances.
- Neither condiments nor utensils should be set out on dining room tables.
- Waiting areas are to be marked with tape at 6-foot increments.
- Doorknobs, cabinet handles, handrails, light switches, kitchen counters and dining room tables must be frequently and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
- Discontinue the use of buffets and other self-service stations, such as beverage areas in which customers are permitted to refill their own cups.