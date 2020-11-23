Save 15% on meals at certain downtown Charleston restaurants with new discount card

A one-time donation to the Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) can now be a gift that keeps on giving back to you.

When you donate $100 or more to the nonprofit organization that seeks LGBTQ+ equality and justice in South Carolina, you will receive a 15 percent discount card in the mail that can be redeemed through 2021 at any of The Indigo Road hospitality group's restaurants in Charleston or Atlanta.

Among the Lowcountry's participating restaurants are Mercantile + Mash, Bar Mash, Indaco, The Cocktail Club, The Macintosh, O-Ku and Oak Steakhouse. In Atlanta, the card can be redeemed at O-Ku, Colletta, Donetto and Oak Steakhouse.

The card will be valid for 15 percent off beverages between 4-8 p.m. and food any time for bills totaling $500 or less. It's also valid for takeout purchases. In addition, new restaurants and services will be added to the card in the spring, though details have not yet been disclosed.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

This isn't the first time Indigo Road and AFFA have collaborated. Last year, the Cedar Room hosted the AFFA gala. Indigo Road has also donated gift cards over the years to AFFA auctions.

“Our intention for the AFFA local’s card was not only to fundraise for the organization but give back to those restaurants who have been so generous over the years with donations and time,” shared Chase Glenn, AFFA executive director.

All of the money from a card purchase goes to AFFA and its programs. This includes the organization's most recent launch of LGBTQ+ empowerment groups for adults seeking emotional and social support.

For more details and a card, visit affa-sc.org/locals-card.