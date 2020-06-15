Restaurateur Ronnie Boals enriched Charleston area for 50 years; diners returned the favor

Ronnie Boals Jr.’s father didn’t give him much, in part because he didn’t have much to give. But a man in 1940s Charleston didn’t have to wave around a bank statement to justify why he expected his boy to buy his own button-down shirts and soda pop. The rural South was still wading through hard times, and if anyone then could afford a copy of the leading child-rearing manual, she’d learn that babies shouldn’t be allowed to cry unless they’d been pricked by a diaper pin.

Still, the elder Ronald M. Boals was a carpenter, so when his son wanted something, it was easy enough for him to hammer together wooden planks from a Palmetto Baking Co. bread box and call it Ronnie’s shoeshine kit. Boals himself didn’t have shoes which would stand up to shining; later in life, he’d reminisce about having his only pair resoled so many times that there finally wasn’t enough leather left to hold a stitch.

So Boals polished his father’s shoes. When his family moved to Jacksonville, he’d go downtown and sell more shines for 25 cents apiece.

Almost 70 years later, Boals doesn’t remember what he spent the quarters on. Cokes and crackers, he supposes. He remembers earning it, though. Shining shoes was just one way he made money. He sold peanuts. He set up tag sales on the sidewalk. He delivered the newspaper. He flipped grilled cheese sandwiches and scooped ice cream at his uncle’s restaurant.

All that mattered was making sure he wouldn’t ever have to depend on anyone else. Well, that and making sure people knew it.

“He was very flashy,” says Melanie Keen, who in 1992 went to work at Ronnie’s Seafood Restaurant, one of 10 restaurants that Boals eventually opened in Charleston County, most of them breathtakingly successful. Keen’s enduring image of Boals is of him at the wheel of his cigarette boat, gold chain around his neck, driving so fast that Keen thought she’d fall into the water.

At home, he had a closet full of shoes. For every imaginable occasion, Boals had the proper shoe, and he had plenty of shoes that served no obvious purpose at all. Like his hero Elvis Presley, he might have had a blue suede pair. By that point, the one-time shoe shiner had worked hard enough to lose track.

Yet the flamboyance was all some of his customers saw. They knew Boals as the first and last restaurateur in the Charleston area to suspend a motorcycle from the dining room ceiling and mount it during service, revving the engine as guests reflexively leapt from their seats and applauded. “They didn’t understand him,” says Tim Evans, who’s been Boals’ helpmate since 1975.

Now that Boals has sold R.B.’s, ending a legendary 53-year run in the South Carolina restaurant business, those close to him suspect it’s time to sort out those misunderstandings. And with the local restaurant industry forced to build itself back up from the blankness of its imposed coronavirus sabbatical, they might be on to something.

Affordable extravagance

Boals’ father didn’t just build shoeshine boxes. He also handled large-scale construction projects, such as The Trawler, which the Boalses opened on the working waterfront of Shem Creek in 1967.

“Large-scale” is probably not the right adjective in this instance since The Trawler’s dimensions were shack-like at best. The restaurant measured 6 feet by 32 feet and couldn’t hold more than 38 people.

Boals, whose mother was a Bessinger from the state’s best-known barbecue family, had previously leased one of his uncle’s two Piggie Park drive-ins. But The Trawler was the first place which belonged to him.

From the start, Boals endeavored to envelop his guests in the extravagance he prized.

“I want them walking out rubbing their bellies,” he said, explaining why he heaped fried seafood on every plate leaving his kitchen.

Those unconquerable portions were always preceded by the house crab dip, which Boals insisted on describing as “complimentary” rather than “free.” (The stash that Boals’ son Wade kept in his refrigerator while at college wasn’t supposed to be either, but his friends would invariably break into his room and help themselves to it.)

Unsurprisingly, diners fell hard for the affordable opportunity to eat like the elite. Their affection for the place, the second restaurant in an area where a gas station and ice houses were long the only businesses, could be measured in its increasing square feet. By the time The Trawler burned down in a 1989 inferno that dried off boats across the creek, Boals had expanded the restaurant eight times. With 680 seats, it was promoted as the biggest and busiest seafood restaurant in the Southeast.

But if guests came for the fawning treatment, Boals’ longest-serving employees stuck around because he refused to coddle them.

“He’s a very tough guy,” said Wade Boals, who ended up joining his father in the restaurant business, buying The Noisy Oyster from him and later opening Saltwater Cowboys alongside R.B.’s Seafood Restaurant. “Don’t take that for abusive. Don’t take that for unfair.”

Some employees did. Keen recalls coworkers whining about Boals’ propensity to step into the dining room, spy the single ashtray with a cigarette butt in it or the only light fixture with a burned-out bulb and dictate that it be replaced immediately. He had no patience with waitresses in short shorts who griped about the heat of the kitchen. If he overheard them, he made them spend the rest of their shift working the line.

“A lot of people have a lot of stories about him, but he was never tough on you unless you were doing the wrong thing,” says Ron Hill, who spent 13 years with the company, starting as a server at Ronnie’s. Hill still calls Boals on Father’s Day.

“I worked very, very hard for the man,” Hill continues. “I’ll never forget I went to him one day and I said, ‘I don’t want to work a double on Sunday.’ He said, ‘Son, there’s no such thing as a double. It’s just a long day.’ But you know what? He never asked us to do anything he hadn’t done.”

Working man

Given the choice, Boals would work in the kitchen. That’s where he was permanently stationed when The Trawler first opened, and where he was often found in his own home.

“He could flat cook,” says John Keener, owner of Charleston Crab House and the first manager at R.B.’s. “The day before Thanksgiving, he would cook up 30 or 40 full dinners, load up the truck and go around, showing up unannounced” at employees’ houses with turkey and dressing.

Sometimes the restaurant needed a dishwasher or a bartender more than a cook, though, so Boals would take on that task instead. Work was the constant. “He was married to his work,” Wade Boals said of his father, who was wed twice before marrying his wife, Debbie, in 2010.

When Wade and Shane Boals were in grade school, about the only time they saw their father was when he swung by the house after service to toss rocks at the window of their shared bedroom over the garage. He’d hustle them back to the restaurant to keep him company while he did paperwork after midnight, rock 'n' roll standards blaring in the background.

Besides his inclination to work, there was another reason Boals didn’t mind floating from job to job. As he saw it, every time he filled in for a worker who skipped out on a shift or got overwhelmed by a cascade of orders, he had a chance to demonstrate how the job was supposed to be done.

If Boals believed a counter should be wiped down from left to right, then it was wiped down from left to right. No questions; no exceptions. Even in his home pantry, the Campbell’s soup cans are arranged so the labels face directly forward.

“You remember when the mayor of Mount Pleasant gave him a street name?” Hill said, referring to Shem Creek’s Ronnie Boals Boulevard, christened by the city in 2016. “I told Mayor Linda Page they should have called it Ronnie Boals’ Way.”

Boals’ faith in his ways wasn’t misplaced. Several employees who absorbed his lessons launched their own restaurant groups. In addition to Keener, Joe Sliker, a founder of 82 Queen, worked under Boals.

“He was a Marine sergeant that put up with nothing, but at the end of the day I thank him all the time for training me like he did,” Keener says. “Ronnie was misinterpreted by a lot of people in Charleston but he treated everyone fairly.”

Or better, his friends say. He quietly put employees’ children through school. He bought them Christmas presents.

Hill remembers Boals calling him from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., because he heard Hill’s wife had just been diagnosed with breast cancer. Boals offered to come straight home to see them. Later, he gave Hill a sealed envelope with $1,900 in it.

“It was classic Ronnie Boals,” Hill says. “It was exactly $100 less than what I needed to cover the medical expenses, because he always said, ‘Son, you want to have some skin in the game.’ ”

Evans has stayed by Boals' side for 45 years because “as long as you don’t lie to him or steal from him, he’ll treat you good.” Seated outside R.B.’s on a recent weekday afternoon, he nudged Boals to talk about the fundraising golf tournaments he used to host for children’s charities.

“I had to quit it,” Boals grumbled. “People started to abuse it, taking liquor to the car. People were getting drunk.”

Big shot

At one point, Boals drank too. He gave it up 20 years ago, but his former readiness to party cemented his flamboyant image.

“He was always going to have a crowd with him,” Keen, the Ronnie’s bartender, said. “Many a night I would have my purse on my shoulder, heading out, and he’d be heading in with an entourage. I remember thinking: 'Great, we’re not going to get a tip for that whole table.' ”

Boals picked up the tab for friends and strangers alike.

“He liked pretty women and he liked to buy them drinks,” Keen continued. “He always wanted to impress people because he wanted them to come back. He treated customers like they were his personal guests, buying their dinner. There were some who would come back all the time and be like, ‘Is Ronnie here?’ ”

Keen would shake her head and say to herself: “He’s not footing your bill tonight.”

If Boals wasn’t at one of his restaurants, he was frequently somewhere glamorous, such as Las Vegas or Miami. “We’d go down to Florida to find a lot of stuff; the man could decorate,” Evans said. Along with items to hang on his restaurants’ walls, Boals would come back to South Carolina with ideas for different kinds of dining experiences.

In 1988, he opened Johnny’s on the Market, downtown’s first open-air fine dining restaurant with an all-seafood menu. In 1989, he opened Josie Joe’s, Shem Creek’s only restaurant with a swimming pool and regularly scheduled bikini contests. “He did things nobody else would dare do,” Keener says.

Other restaurants in Boals’ lifetime portfolio included The Lorelei, The Mouse Trap, Cappy’s and Reagan’s. “I spent a lot of money on restaurants over the years,” said Boals, who in 2002 rebuilt R.B.’s after fire destroyed it. “It’s in my blood. I love the excitement of it.”

But as he got older, the prospect of losing money, like the millions he plowed into Ronnie’s, didn’t seem so exciting. He started shedding less profitable properties and letting leases expire until he was down to just R.B.’s.

Then five years ago, he lost his lower left leg to diabetes. After the amputation, he had to call the restaurant to know what was happening there.

“It’s taxing on you to rely on your ear instead of your eye,” Shane Boals said, adding that his father has seemed younger since he sold the restaurant site this spring to Geyer Capital Management for $7 million.

Now that the papers are signed, it’s fitting to assess Boals’ legacy. But his associates had trouble articulating it, perhaps because so few of his habits square with modern restaurant management.

It’s no longer common practice to assign an employee to peel shrimp all day and fully expect she’ll do the same for the rest of her working life. And it’s no longer legal to make servers and bartenders who clock in on Monday afternoon stick around until the sun is getting ready to rise on Tuesday, scrubbing walls and dusting crannies.

The part about taking good care of guests, though, hasn’t gone out of fashion. Friends, employees and hardened skeptics agree that Boals knew how to make someone who just wanted fried shrimp and a beer feel like the most important person in the world.

“I’m proud of myself for what I’ve done for Charleston, for what Charleston has done for me,” Boals said. “My customers were happy. But I’m 76 years old. I’m not supposed to be running restaurants. I’m just going to visit around and spend money.”

Don’t worry. He’s got it.