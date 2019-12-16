As a rule, I never review a restaurant until I’ve eaten there at least three times. That’s fairly standard in the criticism game, because restaurants are living, shifting entities. Service can be lousy on one night and stellar on another. A whole fish might be roasted to perfection while one cook’s in the kitchen, and left in the oven eight minutes too long when she’s home with a cold. A review takes all of those variables into account: Think of it as an old-fashioned report card, as opposed to a modern standardized test.

What typically doesn’t change from one meal to the next are the physical attributes of a dining room. Regardless of whether I show up for lunch or dinner; on a weekday or a weekend, I can count on the finish of the tables, the colors of the walls and the approximate sound level as recorded by my mobile phone’s decibel meter to remain the same.

At least, that was the case until I set out to assess Estadio, the energetic new Spring Street tapas bar that shares its name and ownership with a popular restaurant in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood. The experience drove my decibel meter batty: It came up with a slew of unmatched numbers, none of which seemed to do justice to the restaurant’s most notable attribute.

Estadio is excruciatingly loud. The restaurant doesn’t accept reservations, but patrons might want to prepare for a meal there by proactively briefing their dinner companions on everything they’d hoped to discuss, since conversation within the confines is impossible. Even though it was on the cusp of winter coat weather when I was there, I watched a number of parties opt to sit outside, presumably so they could talk without shouting.

Decibel meters, especially the kind that rely on internal microphones, are notoriously unreliable in those circumstances. That’s because they measure sound pressure, not the sound quality, frequency or duration, which add up to what’s considered loud.

In other words, numbers aside, noise is an issue at Estadio. And it’s not just a problem in the literal sense: The designated emphasis on Spain clangs distractingly, sometimes getting in the way of what the talented people in Estadio’s kitchen are trying to say with food.

The Spanish theme plays better at the bar, perhaps Estadio’s greatest strength and the centerpiece of a sleek room, which the restaurant’s website, with admirable self-awareness, describes as “lively.” Estadio is situated on the ground floor of a brand-new building, so it has the advantage of floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides.

Inside, there’s a white marble-topped bar with a tiled backsplash featuring a rampaging bull, and a long pine table alongside it for standees. There’s a smattering of traditional seating in the relatively close quarters, but also a lengthy kitchen bar to keep a majority of customers near the action. Wrought iron, maroon accents and Moorish motifs set the tone for sangria and sherry slushes.

General manager Brandon Underwood is genuinely enthusiastic about sherry, which is one of the fun things to drink at Estadio. Other choices include a well-considered selection of vermouths; localized gin-and-tonics and precise cocktails, the best of which incorporate one of the afore-mentioned sherries.

Wine geeks will find plenty to like on a list that strays rewardingly from the route favored by most American tapas bars: Instead of garnacha, by-the-glass drinkers who gravitate toward the most affordable red are poured a Valencian Bobal.

Speaking of Underwood, I’m often asked whether restaurant owners and workers know who I am. In a town this small, they frequently do, although I almost never know them. I pick up names from press releases, but wouldn’t recognize most of the people to whom they belong. So it’s probably worth noting that the situation is dramatically different at Estadio, which has assembled a crew of some of the area’s kindest and most engaged hospitality professionals.

These are folks I’ve encountered repeatedly at places I adore and patronize on my own time, such as Renzo, The Ordinary, Monarch Wine Merchants and, prior to its closing, Bar Normandy, a project led by head chef Alex Lira. Whatever charade of anonymity I’m capable of keeping up elsewhere was pretty much shattered here from the start.

Of course, that allows Estadio to play to my likes. In the interest of transparency, I should reveal that Lira gave me a half-sour pickle.

It was a spectacular pickle, with just the right combination of brine and bend. I’m not entirely certain how it fits into a menu populated by tinned seafood and ham croquettes, but it could easily serve as the mascot for any decent deli.

Another edible highlight was the steak, inspired by South American grilling practices. It’s almost comically simple: Four squares of salted and charred meat, agleam with lustrous rendered fat. Sized to make you rethink the need for utensils, the Laughing Water Farm beef is rich and robust down to the bone. It was one of the best bites of steak I’ve had this year, and I ate at Bern’s in Tampa last week.

Other more traditional offerings are on point. The pinxtos are relatively pricey at an average of about $3 apiece, but the money’s well spent on the Euro equivalent of a deviled egg, cupping chopped tuna saturated by a runny yellow yolk; a potato chip supporting a mayonnaise-proud mackerel salad and a skewered trio of olive, pepper and rolled-up anchovy, which calibrates the palate for all of the salt ahead.

Salt is a constant at Estadio, often to the detriment of canonical dishes such as a sizable beef-and-pork meatball, sauced and served solo. Handsomely compact shrimp skewers, flecked with salsa verde, taste of nothing else. Leafy greens tend to suffer a similar fate. Still, purists are likely to be satisfied by stuffed piquillo peppers, as well as sturdy churros with chocolate sauce, a slightly better final act here than cheese, unceremoniously plated with two citrus segments.

Where Estadio really hits its stride is on the potato front. The tortilla Espanola is overly dense, but the magnificently crisped patatas bravas are an ideal counterfoil to anything you care to drink. Seductively soft within, the rugged hot potatoes are scribbled with smoky, spicy tomato sauce and an intemperate amount of garlicky mayonnaise. Perhaps its only equal on the menu is a remarkably tender potato salad, sporting a vinaigrette tang that lends freshness and immediacy to an oft-overlooked picnic staple.

Meat, potatoes, strong drinks and deafening acoustics might not perfectly replicate what diners would find in Spain, or even on 14th Street Northwest: When the Washington Post’s Tom Sietsema last wrote up the original Estadio for a dining guide, he used the adjectives “tiny,” “wisp” and “baby.” But the Dionysian streak that connects them seems destined to resonate in Charleston.