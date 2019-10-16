Cathy Marino has been making this pound cake for 50 years, and she’s not bored with it yet. In part, that’s because it can be served with a variety of sauces: strawberry, lemon, raspberry and chocolate have all worked successfully.

“It’s great toasted in the morning with a cup of coffee or tea,” she says. “People love the crunchy outside and dense, moist inside.”

Cathy Marino’s Pound Cake

Ingredients

1/2 pound melted butter

1/2 cup Crisco shortening

3 cups sugar

6 eggs

3 1/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoons lemon juice

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream butter, Crisco and sugar in a large bowl. Add eggs, one at a time. In a separate bowl, sift flour, baking powder and salt. Add about 1 cup of combined dry ingredients to butter mixture, followed by 1/3 cup of milk. Stir. Repeat twice. Add vanilla and lemon juice.

Pour batter into a tube cake pan. Bake for 50 minutes. Turn heat down to 325 degrees and bake another 20 minutes.

Editor’s note: Marino’s pound cake is one of four competing in The Post and Courier food section’s recipe contest for a category crown. Over the course of a year, the newspaper will publish four reader-supplied recipes for each of 12 iconic Lowcountry dishes.

Featured recipes have been lightly edited to conform with the newspaper’s style, but they have not been tested: It’s up to readers to choose a winner. To weigh in on the pound cake race, join us at bit.ly/PCFoodFBgroup.