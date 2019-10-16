Cathy Marino's pound cake
Cathy Marino has been making this pound cake for 50 years, and she’s not bored with it yet. In part, that’s because it can be served with a variety of sauces: strawberry, lemon, raspberry and chocolate have all worked successfully.

“It’s great toasted in the morning with a cup of coffee or tea,” she says. “People love the crunchy outside and dense, moist inside.”

Cathy Marino’s Pound Cake

Ingredients

1/2 pound melted butter

1/2 cup Crisco shortening

3 cups sugar

6 eggs

3 1/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoons lemon juice

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream butter, Crisco and sugar in a large bowl. Add eggs, one at a time. In a separate bowl, sift flour, baking powder and salt. Add about 1 cup of combined dry ingredients to butter mixture, followed by 1/3 cup of milk. Stir. Repeat twice. Add vanilla and lemon juice.

Pour batter into a tube cake pan. Bake for 50 minutes. Turn heat down to 325 degrees and bake another 20 minutes.

Editor’s note: Marino’s pound cake is one of four competing in The Post and Courier food section’s recipe contest for a category crown. Over the course of a year, the newspaper will publish four reader-supplied recipes for each of 12 iconic Lowcountry dishes.

Featured recipes have been lightly edited to conform with the newspaper’s style, but they have not been tested: It’s up to readers to choose a winner. To weigh in on the pound cake race, join us at bit.ly/PCFoodFBgroup.

