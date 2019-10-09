This isn’t the kind of pound cake you throw together at the last minute, Gloria Starrick warns: “It tastes best if made two to three days ahead,” Starrick says.

She would know. Starrick inherited this recipe from her mother and has been making it for more than 50 years.

While the recipe calls for a specified amount of lemon juice and lemon peel, Starrick stresses that both should be measured “generously: It’s fine to add a little more than what’s called for. And because the cake has a slight citric tang, it’s especially good with whipped cream and strawberries.

“The cake will last very well for a week, if there’s any left,” Starrick says.

Ingredients

3 cups cake flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, brought to room temperature

3 cups sugar

6 eggs, brought to room temperature

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon grated lemon peel

1 cup sour cream, brought to room temperature

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Grease 10-cup tube pan. Dust pan with cake flour; tap out excess flour.

Sift flour, baking soda and salt into medium bowl. Set aside.

Using electric mixer, beat butter in large bowl at medium speed until fluffy. Gradually add sugar and beat five minutes.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating until just combined after each addition. Beat in lemon juice and peel.

Using rubber spatula, mix in dry ingredients.

Mix in sour cream.

Transfer batter to prepared pan. Bake until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Let cake cool in pan on rack 15 minutes. Cut around cake in pan. Turn out cake. Carefully turn cake right side up on rack and cool completely. Wrap in foil and let stand at room temperature.

Editor’s note: Reed’s pound cake is one of five competing in The Post and Courier food section’s recipe contest for a category crown. Over the course of a year, the newspaper will publish four or five reader-supplied recipes for each of 12 iconic Lowcountry dishes.

Featured recipes have been lightly edited to conform with the newspaper’s style, but they have not been tested: It’s up to readers to choose a winner. To weigh in on the red rice race, join us at bit.ly/PCFoodFBgroup.