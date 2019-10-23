When April Long was 13 years old and living in Greenville, she befriended a girl who lived in Florence. “In 1962, it was a big deal to have an out-of-town friend you could write to and visit,” recalls Long, who now lives on Wadmalaw Island. “We saw each other every summer and (around) the Christmas holidays.”

Long could always count on her friend’s mother to have a chocolate pound cake on the kitchen table when she arrived. “She knew it was my favorite,” Long says.

Now it’s a favorite of Long’s two sons. Before her friend’s mother passed away in 1979, she wrote out the recipe on an index card for Long; she makes it every year for her sons’ birthdays.

This year, though, was an exception. For the first time, one of her sons couldn’t come home to celebrate. But he works at a restaurant, so she sent the pound cake recipe to his boss.

“Pat said it was not as good, but he appreciated the effort,” Long reports.

Long warns fellow bakers not to stint on the ingredients that make the cake so rich. She recommends whole milk and large eggs, as well as pure vanilla extract. Long’s sons like extra chocolate, which is why the pictured cake is iced with peanut butter buttercream and drizzled with extra Hershey’s syrup. But Long says you can substitute all-purpose flour for cocoa if you prefer a plain cake.

Lena’s Chocolate Pound Cake

Ingredients

½ pound margarine

½ cup shortening

3 cups sugar

5 eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cocoa

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup milk

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream margarine, shortening and sugar in a large bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well.

In a small bowl, sift together flour, cocoa and baking powder. Add approximately 1/3 cup of the dry ingredients to the egg mixture, alternating with 1/3 cup of milk. Repeat until all are combined. Add salt and vanilla. Beat until smooth.

Pour into greased and floured tube pan. Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Keep door closed. Do not overbake. It will be a little fudgy on top. Cool 15 minutes in pan, then turn out onto cooling rack.

Editor’s note: Long’s pound cake is one of four competing in The Post and Courier food section’s recipe contest for a category crown. Over the course of a year, the newspaper will publish four reader-supplied recipes for each of 12 iconic Lowcountry dishes.

Featured recipes have been lightly edited to conform with the newspaper’s style, but they have not been tested: It’s up to readers to choose a winner. To weigh in on the pound cake race, join us at bit.ly/PCFoodFBgroup.