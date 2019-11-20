Susan Wigley in 1980 came to Charleston from Texas as a gumbo devotee. Then the concierge at 2 Meeting Street sent her to Gaslight Café on King Street for her first taste of okra soup.

“I remember theirs as a very simple affair, mostly canned tomatoes with a few vegetables and okra,” Wigley says. “As soon as we found an apartment, I began to make my own. Now all summer I buy okra, whenever it looks young and tender, and make batches to freeze for the winter.”

When Wigley defrosts the soup, she adds a pound of shrimp, turning it into a meal suitable for company.

“Don’t be afraid to really brown the okra,” adds Wigley, who swears by an iron skillet. “That’s what keeps it from being slimy.”

Susan Wigley’s Okra Soup

Ingredients

3 quarts chicken stock

2 bay leaves

Peanut (or other high temperature) oil, as needed

2 pounds okra, cut into ½-inch thick slices

4 thick or 6 thin bacon slices, diced

1 large onion, diced

6 cloves garlic, minced

3 stalks celery, diced

1 red or green bell pepper, diced

20 ounces of tomatoes, canned or fresh

½ bunch parsley, minced, plus more for garnish

Salt and pepper

1 pound smoked andouille sausage, cut into ½-inch thick slices

1 pound cooked chicken, such as breast meat from a roasted chicken, boned and diced

Hot sauce

Directions

Put chicken stock and bay leaves in a stockpot over medium heat.

Lightly oil a heavy skillet and set over medium heat. Add okra to skillet in small batches and cook until browned. Add okra to the stockpot.

Add diced bacon to a heavy skillet and cook until browned. Remove bacon from skillet, reserving fat. Saute the onion, garlic, celery and pepper in bacon fat. Add vegetables to the stockpot.

Sear the sausage and add to stockpot. Deglaze the skillet with tomatoes. Add tomatoes to stockpot with parsley, salt and pepper. Simmer for 20-30 minutes, skimming fat frequently. Adjust seasoning to taste, adding hot sauce if desired. Add chicken and serve hot, or refrigerate and reheat the following day.

Editor’s note: Susan Wigley's okra soup is one of four competing in The Post and Courier food section’s recipe contest for a category crown. Over the course of a year, the newspaper will publish four reader-supplied recipes for each of 12 iconic Lowcountry dishes.

Featured recipes have been lightly edited to conform with the newspaper’s style, but they have not been tested: It’s up to readers to choose a winner. To weigh in on the okra soup race, join us at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.