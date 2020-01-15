If you’re not immediately inspired by the appearance of Rick Gaylard’s mac-and-cheese, you’re not alone. “I'm not so proud of how it looks, but it tastes terrific,” says the native James Islander.
Gaylard based his mac-and-cheese on a recipe supplied by one of his former interns at SPAWAR. Ryan Craven brought the dish to cookouts that Gaylard organized for his traveling team.
“These lunch events were a way of allowing us to reconnect and (recover) from the grind of being on the road so much,” Gaylard recalls. “My drive to have a family-like atmosphere at work was just an extension of the big family gatherings I grew up with.”
Gaylard urges home cooks not to ignore the cayenne pepper on this mac-and-cheese’s ingredient list. “Just use a tiny sprinkle of it the first time,” he says. “With so much dairy in the dish, it won't produce a harsh burn in the mouth.”
Speaking of dairy, Gaylard likes to use a combination of sharp and mild cheddar cheeses, but he encourages home cooks to experiment on that front.
“That's the great thing about mac-and-cheese,” he says. “You can try different cheeses or different types of noodles.”
Ricky’s mac-and-cheese
Ingredients
1 8-ounce package macaroni
4 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
Fresh ground black pepper, to taste
Dash of ground or grated nutmeg
Dash of ground cayenne
2 cups half-and-half
2 cups quality cheddar cheese, shredded (Do not use pre-shredded cheese)
½ cup buttered breadcrumbs or crushed Ritz crackers
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cook and drain macaroni noodles according to package directions; set aside.
In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat.
Combine flour, salt, pepper, nutmeg and cayenne in a small bowl. Using a whisk, stir flour mixture into butter until well-blended. Increase heat to high. Continuing to whisk constantly, pour half-and-half in gradually. Bring to a boil and continue to whisk for another 2 minutes.
Reduce heat to a simmer and continue to cook, whisking often, for about 10 minutes.
Add shredded cheese, little by little, whisking as you add the cheese. Simmer for another 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Turn off heat. Season cheese sauce to taste.
Add macaroni to saucepan. Stir well so sauce coats the macaroni. Pour macaroni into baking dish. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs or crushed crackers.
Bake for about 20 minutes, until top is golden brown. Remove from oven and let rest for 20-30 minutes to set.
Editor’s note: Rick Gaylard’s mac-and-cheese is one of four competing in The Post and Courier Food section’s recipe contest for a category crown. Over the course of a year, the newspaper will publish four reader-supplied recipes for each of 12 iconic Lowcountry dishes. Featured recipes have been lightly edited to conform with the newspaper’s style, but they have not been tested. It’s up to readers to choose a winner. To weigh in on the mac-and-cheese race, join us at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.