Mac-and-cheese is commonly associated with kids, but Jackie Doscher didn’t start making the dish until she was an adult. When she was younger, she says, her mother fixed it for her.
Now with 48 years of mac-and-cheese experience behind her, Doscher has made a few critical adjustments to her original recipe. She uses two eggs instead of one, evaporated milk instead of whole milk and always more cheese than the recipe requires. “I never measure,” she says. “So make it as cheesy as you like.”
Doscher advises home cooks to “bake it for 30 minutes, and then take a look to make sure it is just right.”
She adds the dish is a favorite of her 16-year-old grandson, who can count on his grandmother to fix it for him. “I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as my family does,” she says.
Grandma’s mac-and-cheese
Ingredients
1 16-ounce box of elbow macaroni noodles
1 stick of butter
1 can of evaporated milk
2-4 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
2 eggs
Salt and pepper
Oil
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Boil water with salt and a dash of oil. Add noodles and cook until tender. Drain.
To drained noodles, add butter and stir until melted. Add evaporated milk, three-quarters of the grated cheese and eggs. Mix until well blended. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Spray casserole dish with Pam. Place mixture in casserole and top with remaining cheese. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
Editor’s note: Jackie Doscher’s mac-and-cheese is one of four competing in The Post and Courier Food section’s recipe contest for a category crown. Over the course of a year, the newspaper will publish four reader-supplied recipes for each of 12 iconic Lowcountry dishes.
Featured recipes have been lightly edited to conform with the newspaper’s style, but they have not been tested: It’s up to readers to choose a winner. To weigh in on the mac-and-cheese race, join us at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.