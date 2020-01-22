Amarylis Cranwell doesn’t cook as much as she once did because of nerve damage. But when she makes mac-and-cheese, she uses her mother-in-law’s “beloved, tasty recipe.”
“I do hope it is worthy to be featured in the paper,” she writes.
Cranwell stresses that the tablespoons of dry mustard should be “heaping.” The powder doesn’t impart a mustardy flavor; instead, it acts as an acidic component, rounding out the richness of the cheese. Cranwell also uses margarine and water to cut the dairy quotient of a typically heavy dish.
Amarylis Cranwell’s mac-and-cheese
Ingredients
1 16-ounce package macaroni
½ stick margarine
2 ½ tablespoons dry mustard
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Black pepper
8 ounces Cracker Barrel sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
3 eggs, beaten
1 12-ounce can evaporated milk
2 cups water
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Boil 3 quarts of salted water over high heat. Add macaroni to pot and cook for 6 minutes. Drain well and return to pot.
Add margarine, dry mustard, Worcestershire sauce, shake of pepper, 5 ounces of cheese, eggs, milk and water to macaroni. Stir to combine.
Grease bottom of flat 3-quart dish. Pour macaroni mixture into dish. Top with remaining cheese. Bake until cheese is melted; approximately 1 hour.
Editor’s note: Amarylis Cranwell’s mac-and-cheese is one of four competing in The Post and Courier Food section’s recipe contest for a category crown. Over the course of a year, the newspaper will publish four reader-supplied recipes for each of 12 iconic Lowcountry dishes. Featured recipes have been lightly edited to conform with the newspaper’s style, but they have not been tested. It’s up to readers to choose a winner. To weigh in on the mac-and-cheese race, join us at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.