Lima Beans #1: Linda Page of Mount Pleasant seeks out discounted ham bones for these limas

When these beans were served in Linda Page’s childhood home, it meant her parents were trying to save money. Now the dish signals one kind of special occasion. Page says she always makes it when she finds hambones on sale at The Honeybaked Ham Company store.

“It’s still a meal that everyone in my family considers the ultimate comfort food,” Page says, adding that while limas were paired with white rice when she was growing up, she now prefers to take them with a buttered slab of corn bread.

Linda’s Mess of Lima Beans with Ham Bone

Ingredients

2 carrots, diced

3 celery stalks, diced

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1 large sweet onion, diced

1 small leftover ham bone with lots of meat still attached

1 pound of dried lima beans (large beans)

1/2 pound of dried lima beans (small beans)

Salt and pepper

Directions

Place heavy large pan over medium high heat. Add carrots, celery, garlic and onion to pan and saute for about 5 minutes, or until soft. Add ham. Add enough water to the pan to fully cover the mixture, and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to a low simmer. Cook for about an hour, adding more water if necessary. Beans should be soft when done, but not mushy. Salt and pepper to taste.

Editor’s note: Linda Page’s lima beans recipe is one of four competing in The Post and Courier Food section’s contest for a category crown. Over the course of a year, the newspaper will publish four reader-supplied recipes for each of 12 iconic Lowcountry dishes. Featured recipes have been lightly edited to conform with the newspaper’s style, but they have not been tested. It’s up to readers to choose a winner. To weigh in on the limas race, join us at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.