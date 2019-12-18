There are hoppin’ John recipes that require the cook to start a day beforehand by soaking dried beans. And then there are hoppin’ John recipes that can be made with a selection of ready-to-eat pantry staples.

Joe Buckheister’s hoppin’ John falls into the latter category. Based on his mother’s sausage pilau, this hoppin’ John-in-a-hurry features bulk pork sausage, canned field peas and dry onion soup.

“I liked my version because I could prepare it, along with a couple of sides, and be eating within one hour’s time,” Joe Buckheister says. “And it was not nearly as dry as most Hoppin’ John dishes I had eaten.”

Buckheister suggests swapping out the field peas for a 32-ounce bag of frozen cut okra to make “an excellent pot of okra pilau.”

Joe Buck’s hoppin’ John

Ingredients

1 pound pork sausage roll

1 medium onion, diced

1 15-ounce can field peas, undrained

1 packet of dry onion soup mix

3 1/2 cups of water

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 cups white rice, uncooked

Salt and pepper

Directions

In a heavy pot over medium-high heat, fry sausage until crumbly and lightly browned. Add the onion and cook for another minute or so.

Drain some of the sausage grease, reserving at least one tablespoon in the pot. Add field peas, onion soup mix, water and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add rice; reduce heat to medium low. Simmer until rice is cooked. Fluff with fork. Salt and pepper to taste before serving.

Editor’s note: Joe Buckheister’s hoppin’ John is one of four competing in The Post and Courier Food section’s recipe contest for a category crown. Over the course of a year, the newspaper will publish four reader-supplied recipes for each of 12 iconic Lowcountry dishes.

Featured recipes have been lightly edited to conform with the newspaper’s style, but they have not been tested: It’s up to readers to choose a winner. To weigh in on the okra soup race, join us at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.