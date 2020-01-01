Hoppin' John is integral to the holidays, but the holidays can also get in the way of voting for a favorite hoppin' John recipe.
In fairness to the competitors in our latest round of Bussin' School, we've extended online voting by one week. So we hope you’ll use your last vacation days to catch up on the recipes from Fudgy Brabham, Judy Epps, Joe Buckheister and Amber Forbes: If you missed any of them, they’re all available online at postandcourier.com/food. Then, cast your vote!
After all, it’s up to readers to choose a winner in the hoppin' John competition. The poll is now live on the Food section’s Facebook group: bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.
If you haven’t yet joined us there, you’ll know you’re in the right place when you see the cover photo of Fran Mahaffey’s hoppin' John. Mahaffey won the third installment of our recipe contest; her okra soup soon be replaced by whichever hoppin' John you select.
Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.