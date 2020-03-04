Crab cakes #4: Mount Pleasant cook insists on premium lump meat for his peppered crab cakes

Since retiring five years ago, Frederick Goulding has devoted more time to cooking. And he’s reached the same conclusion as many accomplished home cooks: Ingredient quality is paramount.

“Using premium crabmeat ensures a tasty crab cake,” he says.

Goulding recommends serving these crab cakes with caper mayonnaise, remoulade or tiger sauce, which shouldn’t be confused with the bottled cayenne-based steak sauce which goes by the same name. Rather, it’s a blend of mayonnaise, horseradish and garlic: The condiment is popular in crab cake-obsessed Baltimore, where it’s often paired with pit beef.

Classic Lowcountry Crab Cakes

Ingredients

1 pound premium lump crabmeat, pick through and remove any shell fragments

1 egg white, whisked until foamy

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1-2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons red bell pepper, diced

2 tablespoons scallions, white and light green only, diced

1 tablespoon flour

Plain panko bread crumbs

Avocado oil (preferred)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Directions

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a large bowl, gently stir together crabmeat and egg white until combined. Sprinkle cayenne pepper and salt throughout mixture. Add bell pepper and scallions; gently stir to combine. Sprinkle flour throughout mixture. Set aside.

Line a large cookie sheet with waxed paper.

Cover a large plate with bread crumbs.

Form one-inch patties from crab mixture. Lightly salt both sides of a patty, and then dip both sides in crumbs. Place on cookie sheet. Repeat until all of the cakes are coated with crumbs. Cover cakes with plastic wrap; refrigerate for 1-2 hours.

Once cakes are chilled, place a large nonstick sauté pan over high heat. Coat pan with avocado oil to a depth of about 1/4 inch. When oil is hot, add butter. Using two spatulas, place cakes in the pan, leaving at least one inch of space between adjacent cakes. Sauté on one side until crust forms. Flip and cook on opposite side.

Remove cakes from pan and place on a wire rack to drain. Transfer cakes to serving platter; keep warm in preheated oven.

Editor’s note: Frederick Goulding’s crab cake recipe is one of four competing in The Post and Courier Food section’s contest for a category crown. Over the course of a year, the newspaper will publish four reader-supplied recipes for each of 12 iconic Lowcountry dishes. Featured recipes have been lightly edited to conform with the newspaper’s style, but they have not been tested. It’s up to readers to choose a winner. To weigh in on the crab cake race, join us at bit.ly/PCfoodFBgroup.