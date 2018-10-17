Take just a few ingredients — apples, sugar and a store bought pie crust — and come up with half a dozen different desserts that taste and look different, made with varying degrees of skill. These pies, with their varying shapes, are all delicious, accessible for novice cooks, lovely and seasoned for fall. Make them with confidence and don’t worry about using store-bought pie crusts from a box in the refrigerator section. No one will know but us.
Why a store-bought pie crust for this exercise? I want to make it easy for everyone. I cannot forget the first pie I made for my favorite former husband. The only available counter space was on top of a running dishwasher in a small apartment. The heat from the dishwasher melted the crust before I got it in the pie plate, much less the oven.
It was after that I went to cooking school and learned how not to humiliate myself. For some years now, I have been able to make a good crust, but also enjoy assembling a fast pie with one of the brand-name boxed pie crusts that are sold two to a package. I always keep them in my refrigerator in case I have a short amount of time and am struck with a craving.
I love assembling a croustade, which has a bottom crust that folds over to partially reveal those beautiful apple slices. And my new favorites are apple pie roses, which can be just enough for a snack, or served on a posh platter for an elegant tea. Both can be seasoned with traditional fall spices, or even baked without. But they don’t have true apple pie appeal, much as I like them, for the die-hard apple pie eaters. Fortunately, I found such a pie in Rose Beranbaum’s "The Pie and Pastry Bible."
When I went on a search for the perfect apple pie, I had strict criteria. I wanted a soggyless bottom pie crust, with juices enough to keep the apples moist, but not so juicy as to need to be thickened or even cooked separately than the crust. I wanted the apples to be distinct, to be able to tell they were sliced apples, not mashed apples. And the taste of apples had to resonate and not be dominated by any spices.
I wanted to be able to cut and serve it with a pie server and not have it fall apart. I also was looking for a domeless pie, avoiding one of those pies whose top crust looks perfect only to cut into the pie and have the crust shatter because there was too much room between it and the apples, a case of the wrong amount of the wrong apple. And I wanted to have a pie last a few days, too, if it had to be made ahead of time, without feeling and tasting pre-made like so many grocery store pies.
As for which apple to use, I grew up with Red Delicious, a terrible baking apple, unable to make a good pie. My mother picked her own green apples from a neighbor’s tree, without permission. When caught by the irate farmer, she and her sister stuffed them down their bibbed long pants, only to have the apples painfully rub against their thighs as they tried to run. I believe that was the last time she filched from the neighbor. It was also why she hated making apple pie.
Now there are so many apple varieties that an apple pie is within everyone’s reach, even mine.
Rose’s Best All-American Apple Pie
One of the remarkable things about this pie is the preciseness with which Rose cooks the apples so they have a faint trace of juice glistening on the bottom of the pie dish, which means a moist but not soggy crust. We used Gala apples, which were perfect, as to be expected from one of Rose’s recipes. There is also a precise amount of cornstarch for thickening, which results in the appearance of no outside thickener at all.
One caveat: I use salted butter in my home as there are just two of us and it hangs around a while, so I omit the salt. The pie crust is a food processor one, and it should definitely be refrigerated. Remember, you want the flour to set before the butter melts.
Ingredients
2 servings Very Versatile Cream Cheese Dough (recipe follows)
2 1/2 pounds baking apples, peeled, cored, and sliced 1/4-inch thick (about 4-6 apples, 8 cups sliced)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon, plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch
Directions
Remove the dough for the bottom crust from the refrigerator. If necessary, allow it to sit for about 10 minutes or until it is soft enough to roll.
On a floured pastry cloth or between two sheets of lightly floured plastic wrap, roll the bottom crust until it’s no more than 1/8-inch thick and measures 12 inches in diameter. Transfer it to the pie pan. Trim the edge almost even with the edge of the pan. Cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate it for a minimum of 30 minutes and a maximum of 3 hours.
In a large bowl, combine the apples, lemon juice, sugars, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt, tossing to mix. Allow the apples to macerate at room temperature for a minimum of 30 minutes and a maximum of 3 hours.
Transfer the apples and their juices to a colander suspended over a bowl to capture the liquid. The mixture will release at least 1/2 cup of liquid.
In a small saucepan (preferably lined with a nonstick surface), over medium-high heat, boil down this liquid, with the butter, to about 1/3 cup (a little more if you started with more than 1/2 cup of liquid), or until syrupy and lightly caramelized. Swirl the liquid but do not stir it. (Alternatively, spray a 4-cup heatproof measure with nonstick vegetable spray, add the liquid and butter, and boil it in the microwave, 6 to 7 minutes on high.) Meanwhile, transfer the apples to a bowl and toss them with the cornstarch until all traces of it have disappeared.
Pour the syrup over the apples, tossing gently. (Do not be concerned if the liquid hardens on contact with the apples; it will dissolve during baking).
Roll out the top crust large enough to cut a 12-inch circle. Use an expandable flan ring or a cardboard template and a sharp knife as a guide to cut the circle. Set aside.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Set an oven rack at the lowest level and place a baking stone or baking sheet on it before preheating. Place a large piece of greased foil on top to catch any juices.
Transfer the apple mixture to the pie shell. Moisten the border of the bottom crust by brushing it lightly with water and place the top crust over the fruit. Tuck the overhang under the bottom crust border and press down all around the top to seal it. Crimp the border using a fork or your fingers and make about 5 evenly spaced 2-inch slashes starting about 1 inch from the center and radiation toward the edge. Cover the pie loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate it for 1 hour before baking to chill and relax the pastry. This will maintain flakiness and help to keep the crust from shrinking.
Set the pie directly on the foil-topped baking stone and bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until the juices bubble through the slashes and the apples feel tender but not mushy when a cake tester or small sharp knife is inserted through a slash. After 30 minutes, protect the edges from overbrowning with a foil ring.
Cool the pie on a rack for at least 4 hours before cutting. Serve warm or at room temperature. Store at room temperature up to 3 days.
Very Versatile Cream Cheese Dough
Makes 1 pie crust
Ingredients
1 cup all-purpose flour, preferably soft wheat
1/2 cup unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes and frozen
1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese, cut into 4 pieces and chilled
Directions
Before measuring the flour, whisk a portion of flour in its container with a wire whisk or fork to lighten. Take a large spoon and scoop up the flour from the container and slide it into a dry measuring cup. When full, level off any excess flour with the back of a knife. Add the flour to the bowl of a food processor.
Add the butter and pulse until the size of oatmeal or grits. Add the cream cheese and pulse quickly until it becomes dough. Scrape out the dough between two pieces of plastic wrap or onto a large plastic bag. Press dough into a smooth, flat disc, about 8 inches in diameter. Move the dough to a clean plastic bag or wrap in plastic, and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to 5 days.
Apple Croustade
Serves 4-6
This is a no-brainer tart. A single crust from the name-brand two pie crust refrigerator box is sufficient for this: The crust still tastes buttery, and the apple filling looks and tastes just as it should. Delicious and satisfying. The apple jelly provides a bump of shine, just enough to give a glow. Any other clear jelly, like apricot or peach can be substituted with only a modicum of difference. You may not need to use all the jelly, but it is hard to warm a small amount. If only jam is available, heat it until just at a boil and strain before using. Nothing dire will happen if it is omitted.
Ingredients
1 9-inch pie crust
2 Gala apples, cored and sliced 1/4-inch thick
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar, divided
Pinch salt
1 large egg mixed with 1 tablespoon water
2-4 tablespoons apple jelly, warmed in microwave
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Roll the piecrust into a circle 1/8-inch thick. Set on top of the parchment-lined baking sheet and chill 30 minutes.
Toss the apple slices with the granulated sugar, lemon zest, and half the cinnamon sugar. Season with salt. Leaving a 1-inch border around the edge of the pie crust, arrange the apple slices neatly into a circular fan pattern, making about two to three concentric circles. Fold the 1-inch border up over the apple mixture on each side to make a rim to contain the mixture, pleating every inch or so to maintain the even circle shape. Sprinkle remaining cinnamon sugar over the top of the apples. Refrigerate at least 15 minutes, or as necessary to chill the dough.
Move the baking sheet to the preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, brush the edges with the egg wash, reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees, and bake an additional 10 minutes, until crust is golden brown. Remove the croustade to a wire rack to cool. Brush the top with 2 tablespoons warm apple jelly. Serve at room temperature.
Apple Roses
Makes about 10
Nicole Mariner spied these online and taught them to me. I didn’t have her recipe when I needed to make them, so my new assistant, Jenni Ridall, wrote her own recipe. There are all sorts of ways to change this recipe, and I challenge you to do so.
Ingredients
2 Gala or other red-skinned apples
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
Pinch salt
1 9-inch pie crust
1 teaspoon cinnamon sugar
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a mini-muffin tin and set aside.
Wash the apples and remove core, but do not peel them; this is what gives the roses their red color. Cut into very thin slices, about 1/8-inch. In a microwaveable bowl, stir together sugar, cinnamon, lemon zest, and salt. Add apple slices and stir to coat. Microwave for 45 seconds to 1 minute until apples are tender and pliable. Allow to cool.
Place the pie crust on a lightly floured surface and roll out until about 1/8-inch thick. Cut into 10 1-1/2-by-6-inch strips. Arrange about 8-10 apple slices lengthwise across the top of the strip of dough, rounded side up, overlapping slightly. Fold up the bottom half of the dough and press to enclose the apples. Gently, tightly roll the dough to form a rose shape. Wet your fingers with the juices from the cooked apples to help seal the dough. Place in the muffin tin and repeat with remaining dough and apples.
Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and bake in preheated oven for about 20-25 minutes, until pie dough is cooked and roses are golden brown. Allow to cool for a few minutes, then remove the roses to a cooling rack.
Food preparation and styling by Jenni Ridall