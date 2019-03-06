Minutes before guests rushed into the Charleston Wine + Food Festival’s opening night party on Wednesday, Anna Lazaridis got ready to say, “How do you do.”
Or, rather, she got her whiskey cocktail ready to do the talking.
At her station in the middle of the lit-up tent in Marion Square, the Home Team BBQ bartender poured sample swigs of a concoction she described as an “easy-going take” on an old fashioned; it's made with rye and called a “A Fine How Do You.”
“It’s a way of saying welcome,” she said. “I wanted everyone to feel welcome here. That’s what tonight is about.”
Lazaridis was joined by more than 30 of Charleston’s chefs and makers showcasing an eclectic selection of area-inspired dishes and drinks.
The party served as the official kick-off to the 14th annual Charleston Wine + Food Festival, which features a total of 128 events and runs through Sunday. Tickets to most events, including to the three-day Culinary Village, are sold out.
Lazaridis, the winner of the festival’s cocktail competition, and her drink were in the spotlight, and she used it to to show off her spirit of choice, as well as the chosen spirit for the 2019 installment of Wine + Food: American whiskey.
“A lot of people think a whiskey cocktail is harsh and intimidating. I think whiskey is for everyone,” said Lazaridis, who moved to Charleston in 1989 as a 6-year-old and who wore several whiskey-related pins on her denim-looking apron. “If you cut me open, I’d bleed whiskey. It’s near and dear to my heart.”
Lazaridis also found meaning in representing women in the craft cocktail industry, she said, nodding to the festival’s list of events tied to International Women’s Day on Friday.
“Charleston still has a lot of great male bartenders, but we’re here to show the ladies of this town are doing some good work, too,” she said.
To Lazaridis, who has volunteered in past years, this year's festival shows off all of that and more.
“It’s a snapshot of what we’re all doing right now in Charleston,” she said. “The way this festival has grown over the years, it shows off all of the amazing things we have to offer.”
Of the event’s growth, Marc Collins, the longtime chef at Circa 1886 who helped found the festival, used the word “awe-inspiring.”
“I think about 14 or 15 years ago when it was just an idea and it’s amazing to see how it’s turned into this huge festival,” he said. “It’s like watching your own kids grow up.”
While a band played upbeat covers of tunes such as “Come Together,” the tent filled up with people standing in line for samples of dishes from restaurants like The Grocery, NICO and Charleston Grill, as well as tastes of brews from Tradesman Brewing or Pawleys Island Brewing. Several party-goers were spotted posting food photos on Instagram or posing in food-themed photo booths while others shared notes about their favorite bites so far.
That included Don Taylor and his wife, Sara. The couple from Pennsylvania said they made a point to buy tickets to the opening night party for their second-ever visit to Charleston Wine + Food.
“Of all the events from last year, we wanted to come back to this,” Don Taylor said.
“We’re foodies,” his wife added. “So, we love this. What else could you ask for from a long weekend?”
They bought their tickets for the 2019 fest the day they went on sale.
“It’s like buying tickets to a rock concert,” Don Taylor said.
As Wednesday’s night opening party was underway, the show had officially started.