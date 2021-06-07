Pane e Vino has now reopened in Hollywood

“Downtown quality at less-than-downtown prices” might work as a compelling tagline for Pane e Vino if the Italian restaurant still needed to distinguish itself from the crowded field on the peninsula.
But Alfredo Temelini, who more than a decade ago took over ownership of Pane e Vino, no longer has to concern himself with immediate neighbors. Temelini earlier this year picked up and moved his operation to the former site of the Old Firehouse Restaurant in Hollywood; the restaurant reopened in May.
Frank Trubio serves dinner to Jacki and Ryan Phillips at Pane Vino’s new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com
Other than its location, Temelini said Pane e Vino is “exactly the same” as when it was located on Warren Street. Its staff and menu are unchanged, although Temelini now plans to make regular appearances in the kitchen.
“It’s not downtown, but it’s a downtown feeling,” Temelini said, adding that he’s “aiming for the locals,” including longtime fans now living on Kiawah Island.
Pane e Vino, 6350 Highway 162, is open 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-564-1765 or visit
panevinocharleston.com.
Close
A group toasts while having dinner at Pane Vino’s new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on Friday, May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Alfredo Temelini, owner of Pane Vino, puts out orders from the kitchen at their new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Frank Trubio serves dinner to Jacki and Ryan Phillips at Pane Vino’s new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Customers dine at Pane Vino’s new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Old photographs from Alfredo Temelini’s family in Italy hang on the walls of Pane Vino’s new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on Friday, May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Alfredo Temelini and Emmet Hernandez work in the kitchen as customers walk to their table at Pane Vino’s new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on Friday, May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Pane Vino opens in their new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on Friday, May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
An outdoor patio is positioned along Highway 162 in Hollywood at Pane Vino’s new location on Friday, May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Pane Vino, which recently opened in their new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood, on May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
A group toasts while having dinner at Pane Vino’s new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on Friday, May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Alfredo Temelini, owner of Pane Vino, puts out orders from the kitchen at their new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Frank Trubio serves dinner to Jacki and Ryan Phillips at Pane Vino’s new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Customers dine at Pane Vino’s new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Old photographs from Alfredo Temelini’s family in Italy hang on the walls of Pane Vino’s new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on Friday, May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Alfredo Temelini and Emmet Hernandez work in the kitchen as customers walk to their table at Pane Vino’s new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on Friday, May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Pane Vino opens in their new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood on Friday, May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
An outdoor patio is positioned along Highway 162 in Hollywood at Pane Vino’s new location on Friday, May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Pane Vino, which recently opened in their new location on Highway 162 in Hollywood, on May 28, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Reach
Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.