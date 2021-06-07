Pane e Vino has now reopened in Hollywood

“Downtown quality at less-than-downtown prices” might work as a compelling tagline for Pane e Vino if the Italian restaurant still needed to distinguish itself from the crowded field on the peninsula.

But Alfredo Temelini, who more than a decade ago took over ownership of Pane e Vino, no longer has to concern himself with immediate neighbors. Temelini earlier this year picked up and moved his operation to the former site of the Old Firehouse Restaurant in Hollywood; the restaurant reopened in May.

Other than its location, Temelini said Pane e Vino is “exactly the same” as when it was located on Warren Street. Its staff and menu are unchanged, although Temelini now plans to make regular appearances in the kitchen.

“It’s not downtown, but it’s a downtown feeling,” Temelini said, adding that he’s “aiming for the locals,” including longtime fans now living on Kiawah Island.

Pane e Vino, 6350 Highway 162, is open 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-564-1765 or visit panevinocharleston.com.