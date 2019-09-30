The North Carolina owner of Palmetto Brewing Company has laid off a portion of its South Carolina workforce and temporarily shifted beer production across state lines to make way for new, "perceived better-for-you" alcoholic beverages at the historic downtown Charleston brewery.

Four Palmetto brewery production workers were let go two Fridays ago, Catawba Valley Brewing Company co-owner Billy Pyatt told The Post and Courier. He noted that one of the four former employees was immediately hired to work in Palmetto's taproom, which remains open for business as usual. Though he couldn't provide an exact headcount, Pyatt estimated that Palmetto employed "just under 20" workers total prior to the layoffs.

The company has also moved production of Palmetto beers to its facilities in North Carolina in order to refit the Huger Street brewhouse and taproom to produce a wider array of beverages, including, but not limited to, beers.

"That is the genesis of the workforce reductions," said Pyatt.

The Post and Courier contacted several Palmetto production employees via social media in an effort to identify and speak with workers who had been let go. Those employees either did not respond or referred questions to Pyatt.

Catawba Valley Brewing Company owns and operates Catawba Brewing Company and Palmetto. It was formed to complete the acquisition of the latter brewery by the former in December 2017.

"We're watching trends in the beer space, and perceived better-for-you beverages are coming first and forefront in consumer tastes," said Pyatt.

Industry insiders sometimes use the catch-all term "beyond beer" to refer to this upstart segment, which includes everything from hard seltzers to hard kombuchas to hard coffees. Hard seltzer, the segment's current darling, has shown 200 percent sales growth in the past year, according to some estimates.

"As we've seen those things catch fire, we've seen our sales change," Pyatt said. "We're not stupid."

Over a year ago, the company began development of new products and packages to address Carolina drinkers' beyond-beer demand. Those products will eventually be brewed at the Huger Street plant, alongside some Palmetto beers. Pyatt declined to offer specifics on the new products Palmetto's brewhouse would churn out, but he confirmed that one will be a seltzer product.

Producing beyond-beer beverages "requires a different set of equipment, different packaging, different measurement equipment," said Pyatt. He estimated that Catawba Valley Brewing Company had invested $1 million in Palmetto's Huger Street brewhouse after acquiring it nearly two years ago, and that upgrading it again would require an additional investment of approximately $500,000.

Pyatt and his brother, co-owner Scott Pyatt, will work in the Charleston brewhouse to bring the new equipment online, a process he expected to take four to six months.

"I do believe by the end of the first quarter, we'll have the opportunity to offer at least as many jobs" as Palmetto did prior to the move, said Pyatt. He said the laid-off workers will be given a "perfectly fair opportunity" to fill those positions as they become available.

"We'll be training people on-site from the Charleston area to run this thing," he said. "It's not like we don't want to create jobs in Charleston. I just need about six months to get it done."

Brewing South Carolina's oldest craft beer in North Carolina breweries may be a tough sell for drinkers who buy into craft beer's local-first ethos. Pyatt emphasized that the shift in production would only be temporary.

"South Carolina is an important market for us, but it's also a key part of our strategy to be able to make beverages down there," he said.

The additional investment is proof that this shift did not signal Catawba's abandonment of the market, said Pyatt: "That's putting a check where I'm talking the words."