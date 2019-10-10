Fans of the super-popular hard seltzer brand White Claw like to say that there are “no laws when you’re drinking Claws.” Now, the company that owns South Carolina's oldest craft brewery will test whether that carefree attitude can support a brand-new line of craft hard seltzers.

Behold: Twisp.

Twisp! Twisp? ... Twisp: a trio of slickly packaged, low-calorie and gluten-free hard seltzers “blended to mirror some of the South’s favorite cocktails,” as the company’s release helpfully explains.

The Post and Courier last week reported that Palmetto Brewing’s parent company, Catawba Valley Brewing Company, had laid off four brewhouse staffers in order to idle and retool that brewery’s Huger Street plant. At the time, owner Billy Pyatt said the plan was to refit the historic building to produce and package “perceived better-for-you” beverages, one of which would be a hard seltzer.

Pyatt declined to reveal more about the product then, and despite social media chatter, The Post and Courier was not able to corroborate rumors about its name or nature on the record.

But now it's here, and it is Twisp.

Packaged in 12-packs of 12-ounce slim cans at the Palmetto brewhouse, Twisp will be distributed to major retailers across the company’s Southeastern distribution footprint starting at the top of 2020. The line includes three styles: The Mule (a malt-beverage Moscow mule approximation), The Paloma, and The Spritzer.

Very few words rhyme with the new brand name, but one that does begs a $64 question. Will Charleston craft beer enthusiasts roast Palmetto's parent company to a crisp for rolling out Twisp — and using that brand's historic downtown Charleston brewhouse to make it?

Pyatt strongly denied that this move presages a retreat from the company's Carolina craft brewing foundations. “We are not backing away from beer,” he said. "We do believe that we make this the same way that we make craft beer, or craft anything."

Still, in the short term, South Carolina's first craft brewery will produce no beer. Palmetto's portfolio of beers will be produced in Catawba's North Carolina breweries until at least the second quarter of 2020, said Pyatt.

In the meantime, Pyatt and his team will idle Huger Street to install a new canning line and other equipment brought in from Catawba's Charlotte location. The upgrades will cost approximately $500,000, and will allow the Huger St. facility to produce and package a wider variety of beverages in the future, said Pyatt.

"Because of the packaging involved, I think we'll actually have even more opportunity for jobs at the Palmetto facility than we had before," he said, noting that of the four production employees laid off earlier this month, one was immediately rehired to work in the taproom. The three former workers who lost their jobs will have the opportunity to interview for new jobs with the company when it begins to hire again, added Pyatt.

Two important notes: some Palmetto beers have been brewed in Catawba facilities (and vice-versa) since the latter brewer acquired the former in December 2017. And other Lowcountry craft breweries, including Holy City Brewing, Ghost Monkey, and Rusty Bull, have introduced their own hard seltzers in the past year.

(Those offerings have been limited-run and draft-only; Twisp will be neither.)

Whether these caveats matter to local drinkers remains to be seen. Less ambiguous is the hard seltzer segment’s current forecast: bubbly doesn’t even begin to do it justice.

U.S. sales of hard seltzer topped $1 billion for the past year ending in August 2019, according to CNN. Business Insider reported that by 2021, the category (currently led by White Claw, from the company behind Mike’s Hard Lemonade; and Truly, a brand marketed by Samuel Adams’ parent company Boston Beer Company) could be valued at $2.5 billion by 2021. In July alone, the segment posted over 150 percent sales growth.

As far as gambles go, hard seltzer looks like one with a lot of upside. The downside: the brand equity of Palmetto and Catawba beers could take a hit if consumers decide its parent company is chasing a fad in Twisp.

"It's bet that I’m happy to make," said Pyatt of the decision. "I think we need to make it from the company's point of view. As consumers entered the market, whether they're aging into our segment, or whether people in our segment are beginning to look at the beverages they consume differently, we need to reflect that."

As craft beer's growth slows, more brewers are warming to the same calculus. Craft beer is a $27 billion industry in the United States, but its growth has slowed markedly in the past five years. In 2018, U.S. craft beer sales grew 4 percent, according to the Brewers Association, a trade group.

Pyatt says the company is all-in on Twisp, and expects it to be a major part of Catawba Valley's portfolio. "The Palmetto facility is our second biggest facility," he said. After a test run in Charlotte, Twisp will be primarily produced at Palmetto's Huger St. factory. "If we wanted to just dabble in (hard seltzer), or if we thought it was small, I would've kept it in another smaller facility."

Still, don't expect White Claw-taba. Pyatt stressed to The Post and Courier that Twisp was its own product line, not an extension of Palmetto or Catawba. Separating the brands is designed "to give (Twisp) the best chance to get out in front of the people that want this."

The distinction is underscored visually: the skinny, colorful Twisp cans are reminiscent of its category cohorts than they are of Palmetto or Catawba's beer packaging.

For now, Palmetto's taproom will operate as usual on Huger Street. Pyatt repeated his claim that the company would brew some of that brand's beers there in the future. "By second quarter, yeah, it should happen again," he said.

Until then, the Catawba and Palmetto co-owner is hoping the craft beer community does not turn its back on Palmetto — or Twisp, for that matter. "I hope that we've earned the ability to get a little bit of a break here. We've been doing this 20 years, and we are doing it exactly the same way," said Pyatt. "This is a pretty easy fit into what we would consider craft."