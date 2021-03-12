Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, pop culture icon, wheels around the Charleston area this weekend

Most people like their hot dogs with ketchup and mustard. Some like them with headlights and tires.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, originally created in 1936 by California automobile designer Harry Bradley as a traveling gimmick for the processed meat company, is this weekend scheduling pop-up appearances around Charleston.

It's a momentous occasion for those who remember the days during which the Wienermobile was more of an urban legend than easily-attainable photo op.

In addition to a visit to North Charleston's Fire Station 9, where the vehicle was treated to a wash, and Patriots Point, where those visiting the aircraft carrier Yorktown were impressed by the unanticipated vessel; the Wienermobile also appeared at a private birthday party and engagement party.

The 27-foot-long wiener on wheels was constructed in 2012. So far this year it has 6,177 miles on the odometer. It is one of six vehicles of its kind traveling the U.S. right now. The Southeastern brand ambassadors who steer this particular frankfurter are Molly Swindall (on Instagram as @mayochupmolly) and Maggie Thomas (@mustardmags).

They're called "Hotdoggers" and, along with wearing Wienermobile-embroidered khaki shorts and ketchup-colored polos, have to go through two weeks of training at Hot Dog High before fulfilling a one-year commitment to being Oscar Mayer roadies. During training, they learn to park the titan and brainstorm "bunbelievable" puns for their "meat"-and-greets.

Swindall, 27, said she is the company's oldest Hotdogger. Most applicants for the coveted position, which pays a base salary in addition to hotel and travel expenses, are hired right out of college.

According to one ogler at Patriots Point, Swindall and Thomas possess his dream job.

Jose Umpiere, who parked his mustard-colored bike next to the giant hot dog for a photo op, first saw the Wienermobile as a kid and applied to be a Hotdogger a few years ago to no avail.

During his childhood, he said the pop culture icon was almost always spotted in transit, with little opportunity to see it parked and enjoy a free interior tour. A couple years ago, he did have the honor of taking it for a spin at the Laguna Seca Raceway in California, where it raced Corvettes around the track.

"As a kid, I never saw it open to the public, but now, them allowing people to go inside and see it is pretty cool," Umpiere said. "There's just no vehicle that looks like it on the road."

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Weller Magill, a 7-year-old Whitesides Elementary School student, got a picture in front of the Wienermobile to share with her class the next day. She planned to celebrate with hot dogs for dinner.

Magill had received her Oscar Mayer whistle, one of the many collectible items that can be purchased online or snagged for free at a Wienermobile stop. Swindall and Thomas were also handing out Lunchables coupons and stickers.

Swindall said the biggest fan she's come across drove more than 600 miles to see the Wienermobile. She got a deserved ride in the vehicle for her 12-hour round trip and afterward said it was the best thing that had ever happened to her, even on top of her wedding day.

"A lot of the older fans will bring their kids or their grandkids back with them to relive that memory they had as a child," Swindall said. "Others will tell us they've been waiting their whole life to see it."

She added that the Wienermobile receives a lot of waves and honks on highways and it's never been broken into or tampered with when parked for the night by their hotels.

"People just innately respect the Wienermobile," she said.

The Wienermobile this weekend is scheduled to make public appearances in Goose Creek at the Bald Monkey Beanery coffee shop; in Moncks Corner at the Berkeley Animal Shelter; and in Summerville at the Hotrods Honeys car show in the Seacoast Church parking lot and Dorchester Paws adoption event at The Axe Joint.

Booking a pop-up visit is free, but Swindall said the duo had already received more than 75 requests and could only accommodate some of them.

The entire Wienermobile tour schedule can be accessed online at khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile.