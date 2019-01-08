Hawaii is one of the smallest states but you wouldn’t know it from Karalee Fallert and April Bennett’s new salute to the state’s cuisine.
Wiki Wiki Sandbar on Folly Beach comprises a whopping 6,500 square feet of space divided into four themed dining rooms. But the food’s the same whether diners are looking at a sunset mural or Japanese glass floats. Chef Jason DuPree’s dishes include tiki classics, such as coconut shrimp and crab Rangoon, poke, a Spam sandwich, kalbi short rib and loco moco served over Charleston Gold rice, playing up the congruencies between traditional Hawaiian plate lunches and Southern meat-and-threes.
A trio of bartenders developed the menu of tropical drinks. In a release announcing the opening of the restaurant at 106 E. Ashley Ave., Fallert says she and Bennett tried to create “the perfect vibe for a friend-filled Sunday Rumday.”
Fallert also owns Taco Boy and The Park Cafe.
For more information, call 843-588-9454 or go to facebook.com/WikiWikiSandbar. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. daily. It closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and remains open until 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.