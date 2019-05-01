Conceived as a way to revitalize to a semi-neglected stretch of St. Andrews Boulevard, the West Ashley Farmers Market last week opened for its third season.
Like its sister market downtown, the weekly market at Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., features locally grown produce; live entertainment; kids’ activities and an array of payment options. But unlike the Saturday market at Marion Square, the West Ashley Farmers Market advertises plenty of free parking. (Although as a reminder that car ownership isn’t a prerequisite for stocking up on Charleston County kale and butterbeans, this year’s Charleston Farmers Market poster features a CARTA bus and a bike.)
The West Ashley Farmers Market takes place 3-7 p.m. every Wednesday between now and Oct. 2. The Charleston Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays until Nov. 30.
At both venues, cancellations for inclement weather are possible, so best to stay abreast of the schedule at charlestonfarmersmarket.com.