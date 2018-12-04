When Catrina Edwards Pinckney describes VIP Bistro as a family place, she doesn’t mean “family” in the literal sense: She and husband Vernon Pinckney opened their new upper Meeting Street restaurant with friend Brent Lukens.
“He’s like a brother to us,” Pinckney says.
The Pinckneys already operate Black Diamond, a lounge in North Charleston, but are keeping the focus on food at VIP Bistro. “We’re just trying to produce a toast to the South,” Pinckney says of the menu.
Weekly specials include baked turkey wings, fried whiting, fried chicken and fried chicken wings. Fried shrimp and chicken alfredo are served on a regular basis, along with a range of salads and sandwiches.
VIP Bistro is located in the former Spero at 616 Meeting St., Suite A. It’s open 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-203-3135.
Karl Pickett sits at the end of the bar for lunch at the now open VIP Bistro restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
People gather for lunch at the now open VIP Bistro restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Nicky Nick carries a plate of food to a table at VIP Bistro restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Trina Pinckney, Nicky Nick and Roberta Pinckney chat at the now open VIP Bistro restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
People gather for lunch at the now open VIP Bistro restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Trina Pinckney serves a piece of carrot cake at the now open VIP Bistro restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Terrance Linyard eats lunch at the now open VIP Bistro restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Brent Lukens places plates of food in the server station at the now open VIP Bistro restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Weekly specials menu board at the now open VIP Bistro restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Red velvet cake at VIP Bistro restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Terrance Linyard leaves after lunch at the now open VIP Bistro restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.