When Catrina Edwards Pinckney describes VIP Bistro as a family place, she doesn’t mean “family” in the literal sense: She and husband Vernon Pinckney opened their new upper Meeting Street restaurant with friend Brent Lukens.

“He’s like a brother to us,” Pinckney says.

The Pinckneys already operate Black Diamond, a lounge in North Charleston, but are keeping the focus on food at VIP Bistro. “We’re just trying to produce a toast to the South,” Pinckney says of the menu.

Weekly specials include baked turkey wings, fried whiting, fried chicken and fried chicken wings. Fried shrimp and chicken alfredo are served on a regular basis, along with a range of salads and sandwiches.

VIP Bistro is located in the former Spero at 616 Meeting St., Suite A. It’s open 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-203-3135.

