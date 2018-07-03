Tradesman Brewing Co. will always retain the distinction of being the first brewery to set up shop on James Island, but the local beer pioneer has now swapped its first location for a larger facility in the Neck Area.
The new venue houses a tasting room, along with enough production space to keep Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and the Hilton Head area in barrels and cans. Those areas, though, are strictly off-limits for dogs that don’t function as service animals.
“The emphasis is really on safety for all,” co-owner Chris Winn was quoted as saying in a release announcing Tradesman’s “Growler Club” prior to the brewery’s opening. Controlling dogs has become such a concern for breweries that the release stresses the program is necessary to “ensur(e) that the brewery can operate for many years to come.”
Leashed dogs are welcome on Tradesman’s patio, so long as their owners register them for the club by providing vaccination records; signing a waiver and paying a $10 fee. Club members receive a tag for their collars, but wearers are warned in advance that the trinket doesn’t guarantee admission to every brewery event.
“Not every party is a good place for your dog,” Tradesman’s website explains.
Located at 1647 King St. Extension, Tradesman is open noon-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to tradesmanbrewing.com.
— Hanna Raskin